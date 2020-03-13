Byron Shock files to run for commissioner

ONTARIO — As the lone Democrat to file for the office of County Commissioner, Byron Shock will not likely have a race until the November General election, facing the winner of a three-way race in the Republican Primary in May. But, will keep an eye out for any write-in candidates.

Shock, 46, who is seeking public office for the first time, said his goal is to bring a “new vision” and fresh “new eyes” to the county court.

“I have had boots on the ground helping resolve, correct and improve some of the difficulties that our farmers have faced through successful policy analysis,” he said in a statement, referring to the onion and hemp industries.

“This background has prepared me to work with the complex relations between the county, other levels of government and the people,” he said.

His top three priorities include transparency, accountability and sustainability, he said. “I am not afraid to bring into the light some uncomfortable truths.”

As a public servant, Shock said he will be accountable to the people and have open communication and open-door policy, including a public cell phone number.

“Malheur County has a precious way of life that we need to safeguard and also enhance and build upon,” his statement reads.

Shock said he is a supporter of the planned reload center, but the main focus should be on using and shipping containers, rather than rail cars.

Shock is a graduate of Ontario High School, College of Idaho and Boston University.

