Business Oregon announces 2nd round of commercial rent relief grants to help cover outstanding lease payments

SALEM
On Thursday, Business Oregon will open the second round of a grant program for building owners to cover outstanding lease payments from small business tenants that are behind on rent due to COVID-19. The grants can go up to $100,000 per each business tenant, but not more than $3 million for each landlord.
There is $42 million available in this round. Round one of the program launched on March 22, with 2,965 applications requesting $65.4 million. Funding will be allocated by region, to ensure it reaches businesses throughout the state.
This program helps small business tenants that have 100 or fewer employees. Both the business tenant and property owner will need to participate in the application process and sign the grant agreement, but the initial application needs to be completed by the landlord.
The minimum grant amount is now $500 (down from $1,000 in the first round), landlords can be publicly-traded businesses, and sole proprietors do not need to register their business with the Secretary of State if they are not otherwise required to do so.
The program will open for online applications Thursday at 9am and will be open for two weeks, closing May 6. It is not first-come, first-served. Applications will be chosen by a random lottery system.
More program information and eligibility details are available on Business Oregon’s website, http://www.oregon4biz.com, along with the application link which will be live on Thursday.
For more information, call (541) 289-3000.
