ONTARIO — Microloans to local businesses were the topic of discussion at Ontario Business Loan Fund’s most recent meeting on June 24.
Since the onset of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, businesses have been affected adversely, even having to close their doors in some instances.
The businesses whose applications were being reviewed for microloans included local establishments that have either had to close in response to the pandemic or had their revenues reduced by 50% or more.
The businesses recommended for approval by the Business Loan Fund are as follows with the amounts they are currently eligible for:
• Aubrees — $2,500 loan, $2,500 grant
• Stockman’s Barber Shop — $2,500 loan, $2,500 grant
• Treasure Valley Windshield — $2,500 loan, $2,500 grant
• Electric Beach Salon, LLC — $3,048 loan, $3,048 grant
These approvals are all contingent upon the Oregon state grant application being submitted on behalf of each business.
Four other businesses — Sport Card Center, Reload Out West Outdoors, The House That Art Built and The Good Life are still in the process.
Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott explained more in an email on June 25.
“The other [four] businesses, we are working to send information to the State in order to get grant approval,” she wrote.
Ott also said another local business Dirty Dog Wash is not eligible for the current program because they have previously received CARES funding.
In the meeting, she said that there is “about $40,000 left.” She also stated that this state grant money must be spent within 45 days.
“We might be able to request an extension,” said Ott.
The recommendations of the Business Loan Fund committee will be sent to the Ontario City Council for approval.
