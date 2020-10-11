MALHEUR COUNTY
Three local entities are lifting fire restrictions in their respective areas as of Monday, including the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District, Malheur County Court and the city of Ontario.
A statement on the Vale District BLM’s website reads “in anticipation of more favorable weather conditions, Vale District Bureau of Land Management will be lifting fire restrictions effective Monday Oct. 12.”
At its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 7, Malheur County Court issued an order to lift the county’s burn ban, also effective
on Oct. 12.
In an email message sent on Thursday morning, Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton issued a statement lifting the burn ban in the city of Ontario. Leighton said in the message that he did not think that it was right to lift the ban prior to now with the air quality conditions in the area as poor as they had been.
“As the fire defense board fire chief for Malheur County, I am happy to inform you that due to the cooler temperatures forecasted and the recent rain we have had, the burn ban for the county will be removed on Oct. 12,” wrote Leighton.
“Thank you for helping us to keep the fire losses to a minimum this summer season,” said the chief.
