ONTARIO — Daniel Burks has just been elected to serve as “the state 2nd Vice Commander” of the American Legion Department of Oregon.
In a phone interview on July 7, Burks explained about how this is an elected position and he was voted to serve in this capacity.
“I’m extremely excited. A lot of people look at the position of commander as a position of authority. It’s given me a broader spectrum with which to help people,” he said.
Burks previously served as commander for American Legion District 10 and Post No. 67 in Ontario, along with being a member of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. District 10 is comprised of Malheur, Harney and Grant Counties.
He informed the newspaper that elections for these positions are held annually and that each year the location changes, this year it was held in Beaverton during the “third week in June.”
Burks said that he was waiting to make an official announcement to the community until the photos were made available but the photos were “taking too long” hence why he decided to reach out to the newspaper.
“It’s not very often that we department officers travel to this part of the state. We’re hoping to make the most of it,” he said.
As a result of the election, Burks said how he had to resign from his position at Post No. 67 on June 25, the day following being elected in order to “to take my new role.”
He also said how “a few people” in the community were aware of the election results and his new role and how “the Post was pretty excited.”
In a follow-up email received on July 8, Burks gave a comprehensive explanation of the process.
“Currently I am the state 2nd Vice Commander, and in line to become Commander. It is done by election process, so not automatic. If I reach the Commanders position (which is anticipated) I will then be only the second Commander to come out of Ontario in 103 years. I am only the second from Ontario to start through the chairs. The only other was a mentor of mine Mike Jones who passed away last year,” he wrote.
Leadership in Eastern Oregon
The newspaper reached out to Cory Brockmann, 1st Vice Commander, Department of Oregon, American Legion, to learn more about what this elected position means. He explained that as an elected position, the votes came from the Department of Oregon’s “general membership, the body of Dan’s peers.”
Brockmann described how the American Legion is a national organization with 55 different departments, one for each of the fifty states and five international departments.
The role that Burks was elected to, 2nd Vice Commander, was “developed principally” as a leadership role and to create a “leadership path.” Brockmann said that, “not all departments have a 2nd Vice,” and that this role was created “about twelve years ago.”
“Dan brings to the position a healthy background as a leader in Eastern Oregon,” he said.
Brockmann said this role has the responsibility to “assist with programs, all the programs” being offered by the organization.
“We’re an organization of 13,000 members in Oregon,” stated Brockmann.
He went on to add how this organization’s purpose is “to further outreach and ensure benefits are provided to all, approximately 320,000+ veterans, who call Oregon home.”
Brockmann reminds the community that “non-veterans cannot join” the American Legion as a member, but the organization always welcomes volunteers. Those veterans interested in joining must have a discharge other than dishonorable.
He also said how these elected positions are voluntary and “interwoven within our daily lives,” and how this requires a good amount of “passion.”
“A significant amount of passion that exists in Dan,” said Brockmann.
He said how the organization is working to “elevate the visible presence” of what is being done.
Brockmann summed up by saying, “We’re not just a microcosm of ourselves. We advocate for all veterans. We seek to gain members to strengthen our voice in the state legislature and Washington DC.”
