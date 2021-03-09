ONTARIO
It’s known locally for its “ranch hand” burger. Lines for its drive-thru often back up onto Southwest Fourth Avenue. Its owners came to Ontario to run it. And now they have sold it to new owners.
The Davis family has owned Burger West in Ontario since it first opened in 1967, and has endured myriad challenges over the eatery’s 53 years in business. In an interview with the Argus on Thursday, co-owner Chris Kressly said the challenges added by the COVID-19 pandemic was what led to her family’s decision to sell the business on.
“COVID kinda put it over the top and my parents are elderly, and they need help taking care of them,” said Kressly. “It’s just gotten too much and so [it’s] that time to go on.”
Kressly shares ownership duties with her sister, Melody Davis, and their parents, Bob and Laura Davis. The eatery was constructed beginning in 1966, with the Davis family moving to Ontario when it was completed the following year.
“It’ll be 54 years in July,” said Kressly. “I was seven years old when we moved here.”
One thing which has limited the eatery’s days and hours of operation is a lack of available employees, even with several full-time positions available to apply for and business remaining financially stable.
“It’s just been hard to get people to work. That’s been really stressful,” Kressly added. “We have the business but we have to have the workers to be able to do the business.”
She said the present situation has had her working harder than she was working 20 years ago.
The eatery has been sold to Aaron and Kristin Sutton. Despite the ownership change, Kressly said the new owners have committed to keeping Burger West just the way it is now.
“We’ve been training them for the last two and a half weeks and they’re catching on; That’s what their plan is to keep it the same, to keep it going on.”
Kressly admitted the sale has been bittersweet for her and her family, but she believes it’s ending up in the right hands.
“It’s emotional, but it’s good. It’ll be good in the end.”
Kressly expresses gratitude to what she described as “a lot of good customers” for their patronage and the eatery’s employees over the last 53 years. As her family prepares to hand over the keys to the eatery tomorrow, she offered advice to those looking to sell a business of their own which may be in a similar situation to Burger West’s:
“Just find somebody that has your vision and that can keep on … if you want [them] to keep it the same. That’s what we did, we found somebody that [wants] it to stay the same. We’re giving them the tools and then it’ll be up to them to carry on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.