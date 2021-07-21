Bureau of Land Management - Vale District crews put out two lightning-caused fires

MALHEUR COUNTY — Lightning on Tuesday night sparked two wildfires on the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District, according to an email this morning from Al Crouch, fire mitigation specialist.
Crews responded to both fires, which were reported to be 100% contained as of this morning, with the larger of the two is estimated to be controlled by the end of shift today.
While no other fires were reported, the likelihood of more today is possible, due to thunderstorms expected in the area.
"As we experience historically dry and hot weather and enter the time of year when large fires occur, it's important that we remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent human caused wildfires," Crouch reminds. "Fire Restrictions remain in effect to protect the health and safety of our public lands and communities.
Vale District expanded its fire restrictions on July 1, due to rising temperatures and mionimal precipitation which cured annual grasses and other fine fuels, increasing the risk for wildfires.
Copies of the restrictions are available to the public at Vale District offices and posted at campgrounds, developed recreation sites and kiosks throughout the district. The restrictions will apply to all public lands, campgrounds and recreation sites administered by the Vale District Bureau of Land Management, including the Malheur Resource Area, Baker City Resource Area, the 500-acre National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center site, and Bureau of Reclamation lands within Vale District boundaries, which includes the Owyhee Dam area.
Any and all wildfire starts should be reported by calling 911.
