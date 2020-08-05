NYSSA — One of the roadblocks to the establishment of the Treasure Valley Reload Center are some buildings in the Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way, and their removal is being sought to facilitate the upcoming construction.
According to a letter sent by the law firm of Yturri Rose LLP, which represents the Malheur County Development Corporation, the sponsor of the reload center, is asking permission for their removal from the building’s owners Nutrien Ag Solutions.
The letter partially reads, “the removal of Nutrien’s from the Union Pacific right-of-way is necessary in order to move ahead. Our client is willing to handle the removal of the buildings, however permission is necessary from Nutrien to move ahead.”
The buildings in question are just to the north Gem Avenue.
