VALE — How do you get the next generation interested in important careers? Engage them as young as possible. That’s the reasoning behind continuous outreach to local schools from the Malheur County Building Department. This includes donations of children’s books for a vending machine at Vale Elementary School and 2021 Residential Code books for CTE construction programs in Vale and Nyssa.
“So as they are teaching the kids, it’s great to let them know where that information comes from,” explained Malheur County Building Official Adele Schaffeld to the members of the Malheur County Court.
This was part of a presentation given at the court’s April 27 meeting on May being National Building Safety Month. Schaffeld asked members of the court to recognize the same for the county, which they did signing a proclamation.
She said Bob Phillips, the instructor for the career technical education construction program, in Vale, had always wanted to have code books in his classroom to use while teaching.
Schaffeld also said Vale Elementary is the only local school with a vending machine for the books; however, added that she would like to get the children’s books out to other local schools. She said in Vale, the children can use token rewards to select a book of their choice from the vending machine.
Additionally, she told the court how the Vale Robotics program is going to Texas, adding that she has been a judge for those contests every year.
“Robotics and controls are so much in our buildings,” Schaffeld explained. “Everything is almost done with controls anymore.”
While getting the chance to talk with those students, she has explained about opportunities with robotics and controls as it relates to careers in the building industry.
“It’s wonderful we have such a local great program. I hope those [students] will transition as we try to bring more into our industry,” Schaffeld said.
With the county’s proclamation for Building Safety Month, officials recognize the importance of compliance with safety codes as it relates to better prepare and protect our built environment.
“Homes and buildings that are built in compliance with building safety codes and the officials who enforce the codes are essential to helping communities become affordable, resilient, and energy and water-efficient,” reads a news release about the month.
Local events will be built around celebrating safety in building, according to a news release about the campaign. With this year’s theme, “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action,” the International Code Council and its members and partners will raise awareness about how building codes play in to ensuring safe places to live, work and learn.
During the campaign, each week will have a specific focus.
• May 1-8: Planning for a Safe & Sustainable Tomorrow;
• May 9-15: Exploring Careers in Building Safety;
• May 16-22: Understanding Disaster Mitigation; and
• May 23-31: Creating a Safe & Abundant Water Supply.
According to the news release, building codes date back to 2200 B.C., during the Babylonian Empire.
