Building friendlier communities one Little Free Library at a time

Building friendlier communities one Little Free Library at a time

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Throughout the Western Treasure Valley, one can find cubbies in public and private spaces intended for swapping books that are charters of the national nonprofit Little Free Library. Some of the miniature libraries were constructed by citizens in their respective neighborhoods, others by nonprofit organizations, such as churches.

The Wisconsin-based organization which began in 2009 received the 2020 World Literacy Award, among a host of others. It states that 92% of people say their neighborhood feels like a friendlier place because of a Little Free Library.



Tags

Load comments