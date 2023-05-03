Building friendlier communities one Little Free Library at a time

ONTARIO — Throughout the Western Treasure Valley, one can find cubbies in public and private spaces intended for swapping books that are charters of the national nonprofit Little Free Library. Some of the miniature libraries were constructed by citizens in their respective neighborhoods, others by nonprofit organizations, such as churches.
The Wisconsin-based organization which began in 2009 received the 2020 World Literacy Award, among a host of others. It states that 92% of people say their neighborhood feels like a friendlier place because of a Little Free Library.
Locally, such spaces can be found in Ontario, Payette, Fruitland and Weiser. Information follows.
ONTARIO
The Little Free Library at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1712 W. Idaho Ave., is managed by Gayle Van Weerdhuizen, and sponsored by the Bethany Presbyterian Women of Ontario, according to the website.
PAYETTE
Payette’s Charter No. 140930 is at 20 S. 16th St. Dubbed WWM2 Little Lending Library, it was started by a group of Payette writers, “to spread our love of reading,” the website reads.
FRUITLAND
Fruitland has four.
Bernie Straker started one at 1303 N. Oregon Ave. She and her husband got the idea while visiting California.
“He thought it was a neat idea as we did too, he said they were all over the nation so we decided to make one and put it in front of our house … Great idea for children who can't afford to buy books,” reads information on the website.
Nearby, LaReta Johnson, a retired teacher has a miniature barn shaped library at 1215 N. Whitley Drive. It was made by adults in custody at Snake River Correctional Center, and Johnson said it seemed to fit well with the building at Idaho Pizza Company.
“When I approached the manager, and he checked with the owner, they were thrilled to include it on their business site,” Johnson is quoted.
Johnson also started a library at the corner of West First Street and North Nevada Avenue dubbed Jesse’s Little Free Library, named after their son and themed after the Dr. Seuss book “Oh, The Places You’ll Go.”
“As a retired teacher, Jesse's Little Free Library is a way to give back to my community and share my love of books,” Johnson said. “Also a retired teacher my husband took care of the construction of the library.”
Another library is at 3091 N.W. 2 1/2 Ave., named for its location, The Library on NW 2 1/2. There is no other information about that spot.
WEISER
Dan Weise Started based his library’s design off an Alaskan Cache, a small log cabin like structure raised on a wooden platform.
“ A cache is what trappers, dog mushers, and others would store their food in the wilderness to keep it safe from wild animals and be able to come back and use it at a later time,” reads the description of the library at 1795 W. Sixth St. “We have moved to Weiser, Idaho and have the new location set up and ready to go. Happy Reading!”
Weise says he started a similar library when living in Juneau, Alaska, where it was very popular for all ages, “especially during COVID when the public library was closed.”
