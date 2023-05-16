ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College Budget Committee will meet today to discuss and approve the 2023-24 budget, which will be considered by the board at a future date.
The agenda for the TVCC Board of Education meeting today starts at 1 p.m. with an executive session for a review or evaluation of a school employee, which will be followed by an open session for any action needed and a work session in which the board will review results of its 2022-23 self evaluation.
The open session of meeting gets an earlier start at 5 p.m. tonight with the Budget Committee meeting at the top.
Special presentations tonight include one by TVCC President Dana Young on All Oregon Academic Team Student Scholars, followed by new employee introductions.
Up for action is sunsetting of the ASOT Computer Science program, which will be lead by Vice President of Student Services Eddie Alves.
During her report tonight, Young is expected to talk about issues and trends related to community college higher education.
The college will be closed for Memorial Day.
Graduation ceremonies in June include June 8 for students earning General Education Diplomas, and June 16 for TVCC students at 6:30 p.m., with a Nursing Pinning Ceremony at 3 p.m.
The meeting will be in the Hanigan Board Room (115A) of the Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, 650 College Blvd.
To attend by Zoom, Meeting ID: 917 1498 5734, passcode 646413; to attend by phone, (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782, passcode 646413.
