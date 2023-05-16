TVCC Sign
Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College Budget Committee will meet today to discuss and approve the 2023-24 budget, which will be considered by the board at a future date.

The agenda for the TVCC Board of Education meeting today starts at 1 p.m. with an executive session for a review or evaluation of a school employee, which will be followed by an open session for any action needed and a work session in which the board will review results of its 2022-23 self evaluation.



