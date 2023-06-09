ONTARIO — The Ontario School District Budget Committee gathered for a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, according to a notice received by the school district.
During the meeting, they received and discussed the budget message prior to submitting it to the Ontario School Board for approval during the following school board meeting.
The budget document represents the school district’s financial plan, containing estimates of revenues and expenditures that are required to support various programs and staff for a single fiscal year, according to information provided during the budget meeting.
Measure 98 allocation continues to provide funds for the CTE and drop-out prevention programs. Additionally, they will begin to support students at the middle school by partially funding a student success coordinator, who will work closely with the high school success coordinator to begin optimum four-year high school credit planning, according to information from the meeting.
The district will be adopting a new science curriculum, and have adjusted the budget to reflect the increasing costs of current and future adoptions. They also plan to hire a full-time associate principal at the middle school to help plan the sixth-grade transition back to the middle school.
The district also plans to utilize the federal ESSER grant to build a new sixth-grade classroom building on the Ontario Middle School campus to reduce class sizes, and a full window replacement at Ontario High School to improve air quality in the school.
The district also received a $2.3 million seismic rehabilitation grant that will be used to stabilize the gym space at Ontario High School. They also plan to allocate funds for new lights on the football field, track replacement, resurface the tennis courts, and complete the softball complex.
Safety upgrades will be made to several schools using SAI funds, such as the office areas being reconstructed to provide a safer experience for the parents and staff. Physical and mental health are a high priority to the Ontario School District, and will utilize SIA funds to provide intervention programs, direct counseling, and more.
Ontario will continue to integrate technology into the classroom, and allocate funds to develop a replacement cycle for these devices so that they don’t all need to be replaced all at once.
To improve the learning and educational opportunities for all students, the district plans to continue to build staff performance by investing in professional growth opportunities, providing new teacher mentoring and support, promoting communication and collaboration among staff, and fostering a positive culture, according to information from the budget meeting.
As the district funds various programs and projects, they continue to maintain sufficient reserves to meet policy and cash flow needs, as well as anticipated debt and unfunded policies and mandates, reductions to COVID-19 funds, PERS rate increases, and employee health insurance rate charges. The proposed budget met the board policy of unappropriated reserves equal to 10% of the total adopted revenues, according to information from the meeting. This is a foundational goal for the Ontario School District.
The budget document was unanimously approved by the budget committee, and will be sent to the school board for approval during their next meeting on June 26.
