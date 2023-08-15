Pews are an element taken from Christian churches; traditional Buddhist temples typically only have the floor. The pews in the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, pictured here in 2018, are being refurbished following a fire in 2022. It is hoped they will be ready by October.
Pews are an element taken from Christian churches; traditional Buddhist temples typically only have the floor. The pews in the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, pictured here in 2018, are being refurbished following a fire in 2022. It is hoped they will be ready by October.
Argus Observer, file
The Marshall Company experienced a fire of its own more than 50 years ago, as reported in the Independent-Enterprise in December 1965. The church furniture manufacturer is now preparing to refurbish the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple’s pews, with temple officials hoping to see the project done by October.
ONTARIO — As the congregation of the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple continues to work toward recovery from a fire which damaged their building in July of 2022, the Marshall Company in Payette will be helping them by restoring their pews. The church furniture manufacturer first crafted the pews for the temple in 1964.
Some details about the refurbishment remain in progress, according to Michael Stoneman of The Marshall Company.
“We’re still waiting on some decisions from them to actually start the order – we haven’t started manufacturing yet,’ wrote Stoneman in a July 14 email to the Argus. “We will be manufacturing new seats and backs for the existing pews. All of the solid oak wood parts of the pew, the pew ends, cap rails, supports, etc., will be re-used. After the new seats and backs are manufactured, we will re-assemble the pews and re-anchor them to the floor.”
Noteworthy is that The Marshall Company also suffered a fire. And theirs wasn’t too long after filling the temple’s order, as Stoneman noted.
“Ironically, the fire we had was in 1965, just shortly after we manufactured and installed the benches for the temple.”
In an email to the Argus on Aug. 6, temple president and spokesman Mike Iseri said the smoke from last year’s fire damaged the pews’ upholstery and padding.
“The recovering process is basically a rebuild where the interior wood structure is replaced along with the padding and upholstery. It's likely to be complete and installed sometime in October,” he wrote.
The pews’ refurbishment is anticipated to be approximately $60,000 and is expected to be covered by insurance, according to Iseri.
“We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to help a local congregation with a refurbishment like this, especially when they started with Marshall pews back in 1964,” Stoneman added. “With most of our products being shipped and installed out of state, it’s nice to see our products in worship facilities locally. Most every business relies on repeat customers, but most businesses don’t have to wait for 60 years for their customer to purchase again!”
The Buddhist temple’s congregation held its first gathering at the temple in July, around the time the Obon Festival was held.
