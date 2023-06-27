Hailey Harnden, 13, of Nyssa, rests her forehead on her steer, Gus, which was her 4-H animal project for the Malheur County Fair in 2022. This year, she will compete with her steer, Tux (short for Tuxedo).
Submitted photos
Alyssa Harnden, 8, of Nyssa, smiles as she works with her heifer, Fanta, during the 2022 fair. As a Cloverbud member of the BrushPoppers 4-H Club, she will compete again this year in open class.
Hailey Harnden said one of the hardest parts about showing cattle is keeping them clean ahead of the competition after they have been washed.
Alyssa gets a round of applause during her showmanship competition in 2022.
ONTARIO — When it comes to what they do with their spare time, the Harnden sisters, of Nyssa, admit they don’t have a lot of it — but when they do they can be found hanging out with friends and enjoying leisure activities, such as swimming. The youth stay busy both in and out of the school year with extracurricular activities, including sports and fair projects.
The Argus Observer recently sat down with Hailey, 13, and Alyssa, 8, to learn more about their involvement in 4-H and this year’s projects for the Malheur County Fair, which is Aug. 1-5. Both are members of the Vale-based BrushPoppers 4-H Club, with Alyssa participating as a Cloverbud. Both have animal projects this year. In addition they both plan to enter into the photography contest at the fair, and Hailey will be entering the baking contest with her homemade chocolate chip cookies.
STARTING OUT AS A CLOVERBUD
A Cloverbud gets to learn all about 4-H, exploring the program with projects that are entered in the open class category. As it is in introductory program, oftentimes Cloverbud animal projects involve small animals, such as chickens, rabbits or goats. They can’t sell the animals at the auction like 4-H members can, but Cloverbuds get to learn about caring for the animals and how to handle them for showmanship. Age 9 is the cutoff for Cloverbuds, and because her birthday is after the cutoff in January, Alyssa will be a Cloverbud next year, too.
Thanks to a sponsor in Vale, her animal project this year is a heifer named Fresca. Alyssa gets to go to Vale about once a week to take care of the cow. She said this involves giving the animal food and water, as well as grooming it, which includes brushing and, sometimes, washing.
Alyssa has been in the program a couple years and this is the second she has had a heifer.
Alyssa is undeterred by challenges she’s faced when showing animals in the past.
“I once showed a little calf and it ran me into the fence,” she said with a smile.
Outside of 4-H, activities Alyssa enjoys include hand science, making up tricks, jump time on the trampoline.
When it comes to other youth joining 4-H, she said it’s a great idea because they can learn more about animals, including how to care for them and be kind to them, as well as make new friends.
FROM 4-H TO FFA
4-H includes hands-on projects in a variety of areas; in addition to animal projects, there are other areas such as sewing, baking and arts and crafts. While the program is available for anyone age 5 to 18, FFA is a program for high-schoolers that primarily focuses on agriculture and leadership development.
In addition to meeting new people in 4-H, Hailey said it has helped her in building confidence. This has happened in a variety of ways, including meeting new people, public speaking and giving presentations to her club. Being in the program has been such a rewarding experience for her that when Hailey goes into ninth grade this fall she plans to enter FFA.
She has been showing animals for five years. Like her sister, Hailey first got involved in 4-H as a youngster, beginning the program as a Cloverbud. Aside from one year of showing a goat, her animals have always been cattle, with her first showing being a bull in Klamath Falls.
“I’ve just always loved showing,” she said, although said she did not like how she had to hold the goat’s neck for showing.
This year, she is raising a steer, named Tux (short for tuxedo). He isn’t named for his markings, but for the way he walks differently than her other steers.
Hailey got the steer in February and in March did a weigh-in where they had to meet, but not exceed, a certain weight. The next weigh-in will be at the fair ahead of her market and showmanship competitions. She will compete in 4-H as well as Malheur County Cattlemen’s Association’s competition, which is the first showing.
Hailey said the hardest part about working with Tux is getting him to walk with a halter rope. During fair, the workload increases, as there are details such as keeping the animals clean until competition — with baby wipes coming in handy, Hailey said — and stall duty.
The latter is “a lot of work,” she said. In addition to getting food and water for their animal and cleaning their tackle, club members also take turns keeping their portion of barn clean.
Hailey enjoys playing basketball, volleyball and softball, and for the latter is in a club in Caldwell this summer. While she loves country music, she also enjoys listening to Taylor Swift. She also does baby sitting to earn some money for herself.
She also loves to travel and has her sights set on Brazil as one place to go in the future. The reason: her family will be hosting an exchange student from that country for the 2023-24 school year. As such, Hailey hopes to go visit her in the future.
PARENTS’ PERSPECTIVE
Their dad, Todd Harnden, said that the hardest part of having animal projects is when it’s time to say goodbye. Hailey agreed, but said it’s recently been easier.
“I haven’t cried the past two years,” she said.
Harnden said they get “super-attached” to the animals.
“They grow a bond and the animals grow a bond with them and when it’s time to say goodbye it’s crushing,” he said. “Not just for the kids, it’s crushing for the parents to see — I mean just to see your kid have those emotions. But the life lessons that it teaches is so much more rewarding than them to not experience that.”
Alyssa echoed this sentiment, saying when saying goodbye “crushed” one of her cousins, she cried right along with her.
Their mom, Naomi Rich, said her girls love the experience of the Malheur County Fair. The girls say this includes everything from the fair food to a dance held at the end of the event for members of 4-H and FFA.
“The three of us camp the whole week together and spend every day down there doing all the events we can,” Rich said. “It’s quite the family time.”
She said it may be hot and lots of work, “but these girls sure LOVE it and I love watching them love it!”
