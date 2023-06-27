ONTARIO — When it comes to what they do with their spare time, the Harnden sisters, of Nyssa, admit they don’t have a lot of it — but when they do they can be found hanging out with friends and enjoying leisure activities, such as swimming. The youth stay busy both in and out of the school year with extracurricular activities, including sports and fair projects.

The Argus Observer recently sat down with Hailey, 13, and Alyssa, 8, to learn more about their involvement in 4-H and this year’s projects for the Malheur County Fair, which is Aug. 1-5. Both are members of the Vale-based BrushPoppers 4-H Club, with Alyssa participating as a Cloverbud. Both have animal projects this year. In addition they both plan to enter into the photography contest at the fair, and Hailey will be entering the baking contest with her homemade chocolate chip cookies.



Tags

Load comments