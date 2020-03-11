ONTARIO — What Democrats could not get through the recent legislative session, Gov. Kate Brown is attempting to do through the executive order she signed Tuesday to push through measures to try and reduce greenhouse gases within the state.
Brown signed the order during an event in her ceremonial office surrounded by high school students who have been activists against climate change.
Among the steps the order implements is a standard of 45% reduction of carbon emissions from 1990 levels by 2035 and an 80% reduction from 1990 levels by 2020.
“Those requirements are not attainable,” state Sen. Lynn Findley said in response during comments during a phone interview.
“There are better ways to get there than this, but she said what she was going to do and did it,” he said of the executive order.
The executive order also puts caps on emissions from transportation fuels, natural gas and large industrial polluters; reduces climate pollution from cars and trucks by double over time; sets energy efficiency standards for new buildings and appliances; pushes planning to increase the use of electric vehicles and directs that transportation spending be more energy conscious and that utilities change to clean energy resources; and makes climate change a top priority in making decisions at the state level.
“From the beginning of this conversation regarding climate change, I have been very clear.” Brown said in a statement. “Immediate efforts and bold action are needed to tackle this scourge that is devastating the Oregon we know and love. And a smart approach can both project the environment and continue to grow out economy.”
“Hundreds of people spent countless hours over many years collaborating on a path forward via legislation using a market-based approach known cap-and-trade,” Brown continued, “Republican lawmakers repeatedly walked out on the jobs, thwarting the democratic process. That is not how democracy works. Their actions held Oregonians hostage and seriously damaged the legislative branch.”
“She did not hear what twenty-eight counties had to say,” Findley said,
The full details of the executive order will be revealed during the rule-making process, Brown said.
Brown said the order was review by attorneys at the Oregon Department of Justice to make sure it could implement the provisions she wanted and complies with state laws and the state Constitution.
“I think there will be some legal challenges,” Findley said.
Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, R-Grants Pass, released the following statement.
“The Governor is ignoring Oregonians. She is not listening to three-quarters of the state or the 28 counties that signed proclamations against the cap and trade concept. It’s obvious Kate Brown is not Oregon’s Governor, she is Portland Governor, and as she promised, she is serving revenge, cold and slowly.”
In another statement House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, R- Canby, said, “Oregon struggles to protect foster kids, improve graduation rates, and address homelessness, but rather than acknowledge the needs for greater leadership in these essential areas the governor misdirects time and attention away from core functions and our shared priorities to double down on climate at any cost.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.