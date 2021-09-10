Bringing suicide prevention awareness into focus

MALHEUR COUNTY — Preventing suicide is a hot topic this month around the nation and the globe. In the United States, the month of September and the this year the week of Sept. 5-11 are dedicated to suicide prevention awareness. Additionally, today marks World Suicide Prevention Day, when people aim not only to raise awareness, but also to focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most, according to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Oregon and Idaho are among the top seven states in the nation for suicides, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. Data on the website, states that the suicide mortality rate for Oregon and Idaho in 2019 was tied up at 20.4 deaths per 100,000 people; however, the numbers of deaths in Oregon’s more populated state are higher, with 906 deaths by suicide compared to 365 in Idaho.
In 2020, amidst the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic which brought shutdowns of businesses and schools — in some places lengthier than others — suicide rates were said to be at an all-time high, although most data is not yet available.
According to America’s Health Rankings summary for 2020, the national suicide rate jumped 25.4% from 1999 to 2016. In 2018, it was the 10th leading cause of death in the nation, with about 1.4 million suicide attempts and more than 48,00 deaths, the annual summary states.
Additionally, the summary finds that people who have mental health or substance abuse disorders are at the highest risk; however, environmental factors, such as stressful life events or access to lethal means like firearms or drugs, or family history of suicide are also risk factors.
Among those who have the highest suicide rates are men, American Indian/Alaska Native individuals, Hispanic white individuals, older adults, veterans, those in rural areas, and LGBTQ adults and youth.
Signs of Hope
In conjunction with the awareness movements of the month, the Malheur County Prevention Coalition is participating in a statewide sign rally, dubbed Signs of Hope. The rally also took place in 2020, when suicide rates were said to be at an all-time national high.
The black-and-white signs are simple yet effective, according to information sent to the Argus Observer. They include phrases such as ‘You matter’, Don’t give up,’ and ‘It’s not to late.’
While an entire month is dedicated to preventing suicide, a week is also dedicated to prevention from Sept. 5-11, 2021. During the month, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members work together to promote suicide prevention awareness.
“Our hope is that everyone who sees them feels the message of hope and knows they are not alone if they are experiencing feelings of depression or having thoughts of suicide and most importantly that there is always hope and there is always help,” reads information sent from the coalition.
What else can be done
The Suicide Prevention Lifeline says there are actions that can help.
The first of these is asking, as research shows people who are having thoughts of suicide feel relief when someone asks after them in a caring way. Next is being there for people who may need someone to listen without judgement. Keeping those people safe from self-harm is also said to help decrease overall rates. Helping them stay connected, such as through creation of a network of resources and individuals for support and safety can help a person take positive action and reduce feelings of hopelessness, according to the Lifeline. Briefly following up with people is another low-cost intervention, especially for individuals who may have recently been discharged from hospitals or care services.
According to America’s Health Rankings summary, reducing risk to lethal means is a high priority as there is also a “strong association between the presence of a firearm in the home and an increased risk of suicide for the gun owner, spouse or children.”
A goal sighted in the summary is to reduce the current national suicide rate from 14.2 suicides per 100,000 people, to 12.8 per 100,000 by 2030.
