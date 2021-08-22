ONTARIO — Earlier this summer, adults in custody at Snake River Correctional Institution held a fundraiser at the prison. This was an opportunity to order a box of pastries to support purchasing backpacks and school supplies for children in local communities.
The adults in custody, who developed the project wanted a project name that represented support to students and profiled what the project was going to support. The project was named ‘We Got Your Backpack.’
And additional focus of the project was to reach out to a local business to make the purchase from. Malheur Drug was contacted to see if they could accommodate the project, and owner Adam Tolman was a great partner to the project who helped maximize the funds to order backpacks and school supplies.
Tolman and his staff reviewed area school supplies lists to determine a universal set of school supplies. Two sets were identified: one for students in kindergarten thru sixth grade, and one for students in 7th to 12th.
A purchase was made of 225 backpacks and supplies for students in the first set, and 125 backpacks and school supplies for those in the second set.
The fundraiser was sponsored by the SRCI’s AIC Peer Council through a committee which oversees fundraising and community outreach. The structure of this committee has AICs, along with staff advisors. SRCI staff advisors for this group are Recreation Specialist Mike Vokral and Public Information Officer Amber Campbell.
Some of the AICs on this committee shared that they experienced being in foster care as children. Providing backpacks and school supplies to foster children was one focus of the project. This along with being able to provide these items to students who could benefit from this was also important.
The SRCI Executive team endorsed the program and its objectives.
There were more than 1,700 AICs who participated in the fundraiser by donating to the fundraiser directly or by ordering the pastry box, which included two maple bars, two cinnamon rolls and six cookies.
After the expenses were paid, $10,000 was available to fund the “We Got Your Backpack.” (Expenses were the cost of the box – a bakery cake box, and the expense to Food Services to make the pastry items.)
The items were baked at the prison in the Production Kitchen by AICs under the supervision of the Food Service employees.
The backpack and supplies are being distributed to foster children in Malheur County through Department of Human Services, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley, Project DOVE, and area school districts.
On Aug. 13, AIC’s delivered backpacks with supplies to DHS for 75 K-6 students and 50 for those in 7th-12th grade, to focus on getting supplies to children in foster care.
On Aug. 18, 50 backpacks (25 for the grade school and 25 for middle/high school) with supplies were delivered to the youth clubhouse in Ontario.
“The remainder will be distributed to area school districts in Malheur County and to Project DOVE over the next week,” wrote Amber Campbell, public information officer for SRCI. “This way if students are identified as needing these items the schools and Project Dove can distribute on a as needed basis.”
Supply totals
For supplies for students in K-6, AICs spent $5,625 on 225 packs, which included a 15” canvas backpack, loaded with supplies including pencils, crayons, erasers, glue sticks, a bottle of glue, spiral notebooks, scissors, paper, dry-erase markers, folders with pockts, highlighters, colored pencils, a pencil box and a composition notebook.
For students in 7th through 12th grade, AICs spent $4,375 on 125 packs, which include a 17” canvas backpack, pencils, erasers, spiral notebooks, paper, dividers, pencil sharpener, composition notebooks, highlighters, a ruler, folders with pockets, 3-ring binders, a scientific calculator, black and red ink pens and a pencil pouch.
About the SRCI Peer Council Committee
The purpose of the Peer Council Committee is to:
1. Promote the Oregon way goals of humanizing, normalizing and wellness concepts throughout Snake River Correctional Institution;
2. Promote pro-social behaviors and communication that bridges the gap between employees, contractors, volunteers, and adults in custody;
3. To create a diverse team of adults in custody, employees, contractors, and volunteers to work toward the Oregon way goals; and
4. To provide guidance, structure and foundation for the above mentioned.
