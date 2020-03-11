ONTARIO

With construction set to begin in March, the Treasure Valley Connector Trail, a community project that was first proposed as far back as 2017 with the first phase of the project being approved in 2018, is making its debut.

The groundbreaking ceremony on the long-awaited trail takes a big step forward at noon on Friday. Community Development Director Dan Cummings says a ceremony will take place near the intersection of Park Street and Ninth Avenue.

 

