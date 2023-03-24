ONTARIO — It only got up to 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Ontario on Feb. 25, and if 11-year-old Garret Beckham hadn’t decided to brave the cold weather and go for a bike ride a different turn of events may have happened that afternoon. Instead, while he was outside, he heard someone’s cry for help. When he stopped and listened, he realized it was his neighbor.

Unsure what to do next, Garret called his mom, Gwen Beckham, who was at work, and asked for her advice. This led to him going inside Cindy Tucker’s house, where he found her in the bathroom. She had become stuck behind an appliance where she had fallen hours earlier. She asked him to call 911, with Ontario Fire & Rescue responding.



Tags

Load comments