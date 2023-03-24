Garret Beckham's classmates at Alameda Elementary School give him a standing ovation, cheering for him as he returns to where he was sitting for an awards assembly at the school on Thursday morning. The first award presented was a surprise: a life-saving award for Garret from Ontario Fire & Rescue.
After the presentation, Garret pauses for a quick photo with members of Ontario Fire & Rescue and Ontario Police Department. Pictured, in the back row from left, are Ontario School Resource Officer Tom Elizondo, along with Ontario Fire & Rescue members, Charlotte New, Lt. Allen Montgomery, Jordan Watts and Chief Clinton Benson.
Ontario Fire & Rescue Lt. Allen Montgomery visits with Cindy Tucker ahead of the assembly. "You look better than the last time I saw you," he said with a smile, adding that he was so glad to see her. She explained to him how she had found out it was an asymptomatic heart attack that had caused the fall. In the background is Gwen Beckham, mother of Garret, who made the life-saving 911 call on Tucker's behalf.
Garret Beckham's classmates at Alameda Elementary School give him a standing ovation, cheering for him as he returns to where he was sitting for an awards assembly at the school on Thursday morning. The first award presented was a surprise: a life-saving award for Garret from Ontario Fire & Rescue.
After the presentation, Garret pauses for a quick photo with members of Ontario Fire & Rescue and Ontario Police Department. Pictured, in the back row from left, are Ontario School Resource Officer Tom Elizondo, along with Ontario Fire & Rescue members, Charlotte New, Lt. Allen Montgomery, Jordan Watts and Chief Clinton Benson.
Ontario Fire & Rescue Lt. Allen Montgomery visits with Cindy Tucker ahead of the assembly. "You look better than the last time I saw you," he said with a smile, adding that he was so glad to see her. She explained to him how she had found out it was an asymptomatic heart attack that had caused the fall. In the background is Gwen Beckham, mother of Garret, who made the life-saving 911 call on Tucker's behalf.
ONTARIO — It only got up to 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Ontario on Feb. 25, and if 11-year-old Garret Beckham hadn’t decided to brave the cold weather and go for a bike ride a different turn of events may have happened that afternoon. Instead, while he was outside, he heard someone’s cry for help. When he stopped and listened, he realized it was his neighbor.
Unsure what to do next, Garret called his mom, Gwen Beckham, who was at work, and asked for her advice. This led to him going inside Cindy Tucker’s house, where he found her in the bathroom. She had become stuck behind an appliance where she had fallen hours earlier. She asked him to call 911, with Ontario Fire & Rescue responding.
Ontario Fire Lt. Allen Montgomery, who was on that team, got the opportunity to present Garret a lifesaving award at the top of Alameda Elementary School’s third trimester awards ceremony on Thursday morning.
The presentation was a surprise, with members of Ontario Fire & Rescue and Ontario Police Department dropping in for the beginning of the assembly.
Montgomery choked back tears as he commended Garret for his life-saving actions. His message was also to the boy’s classmates.
“If Garret had not listened and followed the promptings to call his mom and see what to do, I don’t think she would be alive today, because she had been stuck for a long time and we really struggled to get her out of there — and we’re pretty strong, but she was really stuck.”
As Montgomery said that the agency wanted to present him with a life-saving award, the gymnasium erupted in cheers and applause, with many saying “Wow!”
He presented Garret with a plaque and some other memorabilia, then noted how Tucker was at the assembly, asking her to stand and saying how glad they were that she was there.
“His actions are what we should all do in our community,” Montgomery said. “When you hear something that doesn’t sound right, investigate. Find out what’s going on. He did the right thing … Thank you, Garret.”
Ahead of the assembly, the newspaper caught up with the boy’s neighbor and mom.
Tucker said she thought it was great that Garret was receiving the award.
“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here.”
She later found out it was a medical emergency that caused her to fall while she was in her bathroom, becoming stuck. She said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. and that it was about 4:30 p.m. when Garret heard her call for help.
But Tucker hadn’t been calling for help all day. Rather, she had been trying to get herself unstuck. Finally, exhausted, she decided to call for help, hoping that with the window being cracked open for air, someone could hear her.
That just happened to be when Garret was riding by on his bike ride.
Tucker later found out she had an asymptomatic heart attack. She ended up being transported by ambulance and eventually to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. She was hospitalized for three days, receiving “superb care,” and has to go back soon for more tests.
Beckham said she has always taught Garret and his brother that it is important to pay attention to what is going on around them. She said she was very proud of him. She said Garret was very calm during the ordeal, and afterward very humble about the situation. Garret never bragged about what he had done, just believing he had taken action that would be expected in case of an emergency.
Alameda Elementary Principal Andrea Buchholz echoed that saying she had never even heard about it around school until she was approached by Ontario Fire & Rescue about presenting him the award.
The circumstance has got the boy thinking about the bigger picture, according to his mom.
“He told me, ‘I don’t know if God put that thought in my head to go ride my bike, but I’m glad it worked out.’”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.