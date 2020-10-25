ONTARIO
The Oregon Health Authority issued Phase One Reopening Guidance for bowling alleys and skating rinks in a news release dated Oct. 22.
Requirements for operators of these establishments to adhere to include: Limit capacity to a maximum of 50 people indoors or 50 people outdoors; “or the number of people, including staff, based on [the venue’s] capacity (square footage/occupancy), whichever is less.”
Other requirements include: Facilities must be “ready to operate” with equipment being in good working condition; “Limit bowling times/skate times to scheduled appointments”; Contact information of customers must be maintained by the facility’s operator should a positive COVID case be discovered and a contact tracing investigation be opened; and reviewing and implementation of the General Guidance for Employers, a packet of safety measures provided by Oregon Health Authority.
According to the release, physical distancing measures of 6 feet apart must be maintained and the maximum occupancy of each indoor and outdoor venue must be determined.
Other guidance measures include following the statewide mask, face covering and face shield guidance for the state of Oregon. Cleaning and sanitation protocols as outlined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are also included in the reopening guidance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.