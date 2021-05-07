Bowled over!; Local bowling alley safely serves patrons

ONTARIO
Local bowlers seeking a strike or a spare have their opportunity now that indoor entertainment establishments are reopening.
Ontario bowling facility, 710 Split, located on Southeast 13th Street is where bowlers can go to knock down some pins. The business did a soft opening on the same day as the marijuana dispensary, Zion Cannabis, which is located next door, in May of 2020.
General Manager Teresa Griffith, said that people have been turning out, although business has been slower than typical, however the patrons that have shown up have “been supportive”.
“Things have been good. The public has been great!” she said.
Griffith also said that while group sizes have to be limited and the facility’s overall capacity has been reduced, business has “been good.”
She said that the bowling alley has followed guidelines and “hope things don’t get shut down again.”
“They’ve been supportive. It’s a good community around here,” Griffith said.
Health level update
The health level for Malheur County moved up from “moderate risk” to “high risk,” on Oregon’s four-tier risk assessment system, this is according to Gov. Brown. The announcement was made earlier this week and the risk assessment level change will be effective starting today.
The newspaper reached out to Griffith on Thursday afternoon to see what the change in health level status would mean practically for the bowling alley.
She said that what is changing as a result of the move to the high risk category is the sizes of groups that the facility is allowed to have at one time, each group can only contain six people.
“We have to look at the positive side, one day it will all be over,” said Griffith, about the pandemic.
Indoor entertainment guidelines
Oregon Health Authority issued “sector guidance” for indoor entertainment establishments in accordance with Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders pertaining to public health measures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures went into effect on April 27.
Only two types of venues, hookah bars and senior centers, are specifically listed as “not allowed to operate regardless of the designated risk level of the of the county in which the establishment is located.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.