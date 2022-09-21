Bounce-house ordinance under review by council

A youth plays on a bounce house at a local event. Vale City Council has attorneys drafting an ordinance that would ban such inflatable structures on city properties, with recent conversations circling around liability if people get injured.
VALE — At the most recent regularly scheduled meeting of the Vale City Council, the subject of bounce houses and using them in city limits was on the agenda.
Bounce houses are inflatable structures which vary in size and holding capacity and are most-often used by children.
City Manager Todd Fuller said there currently are no restrictions in the city as it relates to those structures. However, he noted, “we don’t like it.”
He said that there are dangers associated with these inflatable enclosures and people can potentially get hurt.
Fuller said that this up for discussion was a matter of “just thinking ahead,” and that he and City Recorder Marea Hartwell are concerned over possible liabilities associated with bounce houses.
Mayor Tom Vialpando agreed with the sentiment saying that he has seen these structures get swept away by a “good gust of wind.”
Councilor Christine Phillips said that most people who get one of these structures for a special occasion “don’t think to ask” about whether these are allowed.
Should a formal ordinance be drafted, councilors suggested it state “no bounce houses on city property,” and that bounce houses would not be among approved recreational equipment to be used within city limits.
The subject was then tabled to be revisited at a later meeting.
Fuller responded to the newspaper’s request for further information in an email received on Sept. 20.
“5 Rivers Law office is working on the bounce-house ordinance. The ordinance basically bans bounce houses from city property. I have not reviewed a draft yet, so unsure of any other details,” said Fuller.
