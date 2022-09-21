Bounce-house ordinance under review by council

A youth plays on a bounce house at a local event. Vale City Council has attorneys drafting an ordinance that would ban such inflatable structures on city properties, with recent conversations circling around liability if people get injured.

 Mikhail LeBow, file | Argus Observer

VALE — At the most recent regularly scheduled meeting of the Vale City Council, the subject of bounce houses and using them in city limits was on the agenda.

Bounce houses are inflatable structures which vary in size and holding capacity and are most-often used by children.



