BottleDrop staff can ask for proof or purchase or residence

A large majority of vehicles parked in front of Ontario BottleDrop Redemption Center on Friday afternoon have Idaho plates. Some are saying they have recently been asked for identification, such as a driver license, if they show up with Idaho plates. They say even though they purchased containers in Oregon, they have been turned away because of it. According to officials, a proof of purchase or mail to an Oregon address will also work. However, if the containers are believed to be from Idaho, they can turn people away, as it is illegal to return containers purchased outside Oregon. 

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — A year after the first global Earth Day event, the Oregon Legislature passed the first deposit system in the nation aimed at reducing litter created from most beverage containers.

Since 1971, the Oregon Bottle Bill has seen a lot of changes and updates, but one constant has been that the deposit is charged on qualifying containers to anyone who purchases them in Oregon, resident or not. Most recently there has been a move toward ensuring containers were purchased in the state of Oregon, as it’s illegal to return them otherwise — even if they are etched with the words OR 10¢.



What's recyclable

Containers that are 3 liters or smaller with:

• Water

• Carbonated beverages

• Beer and malt beverages

• Kombucha

• Hard seltzer; and

Containers 4 oz to 1.5 liters with:

• Other non-alcoholic beverages (i.e. tea, coffee, juice, energy drinks, sports drinks)

• Other alcoholic beverages (i.e. hard cider up to 8.5% alcohol by volume, but not distilled liquor or wine)

• Marijuana and hemp beverages

 

