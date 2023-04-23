BottleDrop staff can ask for proof or purchase or residence

A large majority of vehicles parked in front of Ontario BottleDrop Redemption Center on Friday afternoon have Idaho plates. Some are saying they have recently been asked for identification, such as a driver license, if they show up with Idaho plates. They say even though they purchased containers in Oregon, they have been turned away because of it. According to officials, a proof of purchase or mail to an Oregon address will also work. However, if the containers are believed to be from Idaho, they can turn people away, as it is illegal to return containers purchased outside Oregon.
ONTARIO — A year after the first global Earth Day event, the Oregon Legislature passed the first deposit system in the nation aimed at reducing litter created from most beverage containers.
Since 1971, the Oregon Bottle Bill has seen a lot of changes and updates, but one constant has been that the deposit is charged on qualifying containers to anyone who purchases them in Oregon, resident or not. Most recently there has been a move toward ensuring containers were purchased in the state of Oregon, as it’s illegal to return them otherwise — even if they are etched with the words OR 10¢.
With Malheur County being a border community in which Idahoans shop, local businesses for years have been turning away bottles with the Kirkland brand stamped on them, as it’s easy to see they could likely have been purchased nearby from the neighboring state. While Costco Wholesale outlets exist in Oregon and Idaho, the nearest one in proximity to Malheur County in Oregon is in Bend, which is 260 miles away, compared to the nearest one in Idaho, which is 36 miles away in Nampa.
With the majority of beverages in the area, however, the same brands and sizes are sold across the Western Treasure Valley and there’s no sure way to tell just by looking at a container.
That’s why staff at Ontario’s BottleDrop Redemption Center, and other redemption centers which are operated by Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, are now refusing containers they believe are from out of state. The way they make the determination is by finding “reasonable grounds.”
According to a card provided to the newspaper by an employee at the Ontario center who was standing outside the facility on Friday afternoon, reasons include
• Seeing a customer exit an out-of-state vehicle; or
• Seeing a customer redeem invalid containers, such as brands likely purchased in other states (such as the aforementioned Costco name brand; ).
According to the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which manages the bottle deposit program under the authority of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, there is no requirement to be an Oregon resident to get a bottle deposit back.
However, individuals who live in Idaho but shop in Malheur County and purchase glass, metal or plastic beverage containers which have 10-cent deposit fees and want to get that deposit back, will want to keep proof it was purchased in Oregon if they plan to use the BottleDrop.
Per the BottleDrop, people being turned away can “establish they have valid containers” to use the facility through one of the following means:
• A receipt of other proof of purchase in Oregon;
• An Oregon ID;
• Providing official mail to the recipient with an Oregon address.
If non-residents present a proof of purchase showing the containers were purchased in Oregon, they cannot be denied access to the deposit they paid.
If they didn’t keep that receipt?
“They may get challenged on it since there is no way to prove purchase,” the BottleDrop customer service representative said.
