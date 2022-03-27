BottleDrop Redemption Center to briefly shutter for maintenance

The Ontario Bottle Drop Redemption Center is seen here, as pictured on Wednesday. The center will see a four-day shutdown beginning Tuesday afternoon, to facilitate a routine maintenance project within the facility.
ONTARIO — The BottleDrop Redemption Center at 1383 N.E. Third St. will close temporarily for maintenance beginning Tuesday at 3 p.m. The four-day closure is part of a routine maintenance schedule maintained by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative for its 25 BottleDrop redemption centers statewide, according to Eric Chambers, external relations director.
In an email to the Argus on Wednesday, Chambers explained the upcoming maintenance project.
“In Ontario we are re-applying our epoxy flooring in both the front and back of the facility, which is necessary to protect the safety of our customers and employees, and prevent the degradation of the flooring,” wrote Chambers. “This floor work is more extensive than projects in the past, as an extra layer of waterproofing needs to be applied and set before the epoxy layer can be applied.”
According to Chambers, staff will remain on site during the closure to explain the work being done and will continue to accept beverage containers bagged using BottleDrop’s green and blue bags.
“Customers will still be able to drop off their bags at the Redemption Center during normal business hours, but processing of the bags may be a bit delayed,” he said.
A BottleDrop Express redemption facility is available at the Ontario Albertsons, 1210 Westpark Plaza, where bags are collected multiple times a week, according to Chambers. Albertsons and other grocery stores throughout Ontario accept containers for redemption, and sell green bags for use with BottleDrop’s express services.
Green bags require the use of bag tag stickers with individual QR codes associated with your BottleDrop account, in order to receive and redeem funds. These stickers can be printed at many redemption locations, including the BottleDrop Plus kiosk inside Albertsons.
For a full list of redemption locations and services offered, or to sign up for a BottleDrop account, visit bottledropcenters.com.
