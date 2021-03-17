BottleDrop customers come up big with donation to Ontario nonprofit

Kids deliver blue bags for Containers for Change in this undated photo. Donations such as these recently garnered $2,500 for local nonprofit Community in Action.

 Submitted photo

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, parent company to BottleDrop, announced a $2,500 donation to Community in Action, an Ontario nonprofit working to build diverse and caring communities by helping connect residents with community resources. The donation, generated through BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program, will support a local transitional housing project, as announced by OBRC on Monday.

“We know that communities across Oregon are hurting right now,” said Eric Chambers, OBRC’s external relations director. “Our customers are amazingly generous, and we wanted to create a straightforward way for them support projects like this with funds from their bottles and cans.”

BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program provides Oregonians with an easy way to donate funds from their bottles and cans to excellent nonprofits operating in communities around the state. BottleDrop customers can participate by simply leaving their bag tag stickers off of their Green BottleDrop bags, and dropping them off at any BottleDrop facility, like the Ontario Redemption Center, at 325 N.E. Goodfellow St.

“Community in Action would like to thank OBRC for supporting shelter needs and transitional housing in Ontario,” said Barb Higinbotham, executive director of Community in Action.

She said they are raising funds to build a community center designed to help the homeless and those transitioning from homelessness into more permanent housing. The addition would provide bathroom and shower options as well as clothes washing stations and an area for gathering space.

“The Ontario Shelter Committee is thrilled that this project was chosen for support,” Higinbotham said. She continued, “We have experienced good outcomes from the shelter project and are working to provide ‘step up’ housing for those who reside at the shelter.”

BottleDrop customers can visit bottledropcenters.com/containersforchange/ to learn more about this program, and how they can use their beverage containers to support excellent nonprofits, foundations, and advocacy organizations in Oregon.

