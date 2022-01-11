Border talk heats up

VALE — Words spoken during a virtual meeting in Malheur County on Monday about Sen. Lynn Findley’s interest in the promoting the Greater Idaho Movement in the Oregon Legislature were “not true,” the lawmaker told the newspaper after the meeting.
During the meeting, Mike McCarter, president of the Greater Idaho Movement claimed that Findley, who was not at the meeting, “has offered to take this matter” of relocating the Oregon-Idaho border to the Legislature, and that the lawmaker was asking for letters of support from commissioners.
“That is not true,” Findley, R-Vale, said. “What I have said is if a community has strong community support I would bring it to the Legislature.”
But none have so far, he said.
Findley referenced a letter recently sent to him by Grant County Commissioners, which is touted on Greater Idaho’s website. He noted that the letter stated that members of the commission had no position on the matter, but were asking Findley to take the matter to the Legislature on behalf of the people.
“I sent it back and told them ‘No.’”
He explained to them that this was because the vote of the people currently only asked for discussions to study the possibility of moving the border, not to actually go ahead with moving the border.
“I would only move forward with strong community support,” Findley said.
He then clarified that support isn’t the type that is garnered through discussions at meetings, especially those with attendance as low as 15, as was the case on Monday. Rather, Findley said, it would need to be through a brand new vote, which would specify that voters wanted to move the border — not just talk about it.
“They have to take a vote,” he said.
‘Too many unanswered questions’
Findley said the border proposal has “too many unanswered questions” about what combining parts of Oregon with Idaho will look like. This includes the matter of Oregon’s PERS and prisons.
A couple of people who spoke at the meeting on Monday also pointed to this; most attended virtually.
Malheur County resident Brent Grasty said McCarter has repeatedly stated that Greater Idaho doesn’t “have all the details worked out.”
He said this includes what happens with water rights, management of fish and wildlife with two states having two different perspectives, whether every state statute and administrative rules would be reviewed, revised and refreshed, and land-use planning issues.
Commissioner Ron Jacobs acknowledged the list was long and there were a lot of things that would have to be considered.
Blu Fortner, of Ontario, urged the proponents to get back at the next meeting with some more accurate answers.
Grasty further addressed McCarter saying, “This is the second meeting where you said there were a lot of details to work out. So work them out, and not through a poll. What does the statue say? What happens if we’re not part of Oregon anymore? As far as I can tell this organization has existed for two or three years. What have you been doing besides reaching out and getting ballot measures on tickets? Come back with some details next time. Let’s hear what happens with water rights.”
Talking about it versus doing it
During the meeting, members of the Greater Idaho movement were pressed by opponents over their conflating of two issues: voters supporting discussions about moving the border, and voters supporting moving the border. To date, voters have only said yes to an initiative petition that carved how often Malheur County Court should hold special meetings to discuss the border-shifting proposal. The same has happened in eight other counties in eastern and southern Oregon, with two others getting ready to vote on it in May.
Bob Wheatley, who worked on the campaign says he is a lifelong resident of Malheur County. He said there are a number of issues that concern him regarding the impact of laws being passed by the governor or Legislature, including the proposed carbon tax. He said he sees a poor future ahead if things stay the way they are.
“Our representation, population-wise, is minimal compared to the west side of the state — we have different views and issues and I’m not content with how issues are being met at this present time,” he said.
Wheatley proposed a committee be set up to advance the border discussion, that would in turn provide information to the court.
Jacobs told him that until they saw a lot of support from the community, he didn’t think that the county was willing to organize a committee. Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce also noted that would be different than the rules established by the measure.
“The voters have already spoken to see it move forward,” Wheatley said, adding that those involved in the proposal, including himself, would be willing to set up a committee.
However, not all attending agreed with Wheatley’s statement that voters want the issue to “move forward.”
Fortner said the Greater Idaho group ran a “disingenuous campaign to drum up support for exactly what you’re talking about. We’re doing literally the word of the petition and now the group implies the county wants to be part of Idaho.”
Furthermore, Fortner stated that he was an Idaho refugee, having attended the meeting to state reasons he opposed the border shift. Among these, he cited Idaho’s low educational ranking, it’s 6% sales tax — he reminded that Ontario voters in recent years shot down a 1% sales tax — and its state health-care program, which has stricter requirements than Oregon’s.
John Messick pressed members of the county court over Wheatley’s statement, saying he thought the vote was on meetings only.
Fortner said that just because people wanted the meetings, didn’t mean they wanted the border to move.
“Everyone is going to want to have a conversation about what our economic interests are,” he said.
Issue has been dealt with before
Neither the issue of seceding from the state, nor issues over divides between rural and urban counties are new topics. Moreover, they have been dealt with before.
Jim Mosier, of Ontario, who is a retired priest for St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, spoke of his first-hand knowledge of this during the meeting.
“I want to point out that this is not by any means the first time the issue has been dealt with — that’s the issue of rural eastern Oregon counties having to compete with more metro counties,” he said. “We dealt with that not in entirety, but back in the early 1980s, with the juvenile justice system, which Malheur County and I [were] a part of.”
Mosier spoke of the creation of the Juvenile Justice Consortium, which included 17 rural counties east of the Cascades that were able to actively compete for resources for justice for juveniles. He said the organization still exists and competes regularly.
“We did it by dealing with politics within our own state, and that is an important process for us to work through — the politics of our own state,” Mosier said.
He also said he worried about encumbering Idaho with Oregon’s social issues.
“The state of Idaho is not in the same place as we are, and that boundary is long-established,” he said.
Furthermore, he said it would add a layer of federal government, which would cause solving a rural-urban divide issue to have three times the politics.
“We ought to think carefully if we want to step into that pool,” Mosier warned. “The water is deep. The current is swift.”
He reiterated that Oregon’s political systems enable people to reach agreements to protect the interests of everybody in the state.
McCarter stated that he doesn’t feel Oregonians should give up on getting their voice heard, then added, “it hasn’t worked over the last 20 years.”
Discussions could continue indefinitely
At Monday’s meeting, Brent Grasty asked County Court members whether there would be an end to the discussions, noting that the measure was “completely open-ended.”
He said the discussions could turn into a long-term conversation that might run out of speed.
“We don’t have a benchmark, so we just keep rolling? Does the court have any authority to say OK, two years out or five years out, ‘This is an old issue,” he asked.
Joyce stated that as he understood it the voters are the only ones who can appeal it.
In a phone interview on Monday afternoon, Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter surmised that it may be possible for voters to just that through an initiative petition since it was enacted that way; and checked with the Secretary of State’s Office to be sure. Later in the afternoon, she said the state confirmed that someone could bring in a petition to stop the meetings by repealing the ordinance that required them.
She also confirmed that the way Initiative Measure No. 23-64 was written, it did not include an end date. Without that in place, Trotter stated that unless voters somehow undid it, those discussions would have to continue three times a year — in January, May and September — indefinitely.
While Monday was the first meeting of 2022, it was the second discussion to date, with the first in September of 2021 attended by fewer than 10 people.
