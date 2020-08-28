ONTARIO
The Eastern Oregon Border Board in a news release on Wednesday, said it is now accepting applications for its second round of grants, which will target Ready Workforce Mobilization and Community Improvement Planning.
The border board works to resolve issues that put Malheur County at a competitive disadvantage economically as it compares to Idaho.
The workforce mobilization grants will target applicants that seek to put together a workforce with current or potential employees who are living and working or attending school in the border region. The area stretches from Ontario to Vale and Annex and Brogan to Adrian. Businesses, nonprofit organizations, local governments and educational service providers are eligible to apply or grants up to $100,000.
The community planning grants are targeted at local governments working on such things as master plans, transportation, airports and parks, feasibility studies, preliminary engineering work and preliminary costs estimates. The border grants can be used to match other grants, whether local, state or federal.
The border board will award $200,000 maximum to any one entity for all projects. The application deadline is Sept. 30.
