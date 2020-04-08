ONTARIO — The Eastern Oregon Economic Development Border Board is nearing awarding its first grants from the $5 million allocated by the Oregon Legislature to fund projects designed to improve the economy of Malheur County.
It was announced Monday at the Border Board’s meeting, which was conducted by conference call, that 27 applications had been received and that the board is now reviewing and scoring those. The projects that will receive funding will be announced during the board’s meeting on May 4.
Proposed grant programs include a border area strategic investment grant that would go to local governments or businesses, intended as gap funding; education/workforce grants that would be awarded to local educational service providers; and community improvement planning grants.
Another grant program for which applications are being accepted are edge grants for ideas people have created to the improve the local economy. The board voted to name these grants for the late Scott Fairley, who had been an advisor to the board, representing Business Oregon, who died earlier this year.
In the meantime, the board is moving ahead to hire an executive director to assist with programs and activities as it moves forward with it its grant and loan programs.
The board is going out for requests for proposals from people who are interested in the part-time position.
