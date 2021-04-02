ONTARIO
A bill that would give people living in the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region an advantage in hiring for public or civil service jobs was voted out of the House Committee on Business and Labor on Wednesday.
According to House Bill 2026, any applicant living in the region would be given five preference points to their examination score without giving points to any part the examination.
This is just one of three bills introduced in the Oregon Legislature this session designed to improve the economy of the region, which covers a section of northern Malheur County, 20 miles west of the border, and Annex south to the Adrian area.
The vote passed 7 to 3. Rep. Paul Evans, D-Dist. 20, said he understood the purpose of the bill but is still trying to understand the benefits of a similar bill, now law, that gives hiring boosts to veterans. Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, said he still had similar questions but would give the bill a “courtesy” yes. Two other committee members voted for the bill as a courtesy.
