ONTARIO
A bill to give local residents in the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region preferences in public employment will have to wait for final action in the Oregon House before being moved forward.
House Bill 2026 was up for a third reading in the House Thursday, having been carried over since April 9, as the House has been catching up on its work, when it was diverted for changes by its chief sponsor Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane. When called on to present his bill, Owens immediately made a motion that his bill be moved to the House Rules Committee so amendments could be made to the bill.
Owens said other lawmakers had expressed concerns and had questions about the bill, and changes to it could build support for it, once it was brought back to the floor.
House Speaker Tina Kotek supported Owen’s motion, saying the bill would be better when it is brought back to the floor.
House Bill 2026 was one of three bills brought to the Oregon Legislature this session designed to help the region in northern Malheur County, along the border with Idaho be more economically competitive.
These bill were introduced at the request of the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board.
