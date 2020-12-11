Shawna Peterson

Shawna Peterson, chairwoman of the Eastern Region Border Economic Development Board, says the board looks forward to launching its housing incentive programs soon.

ONTARIO

The Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board has awarded an additional $350,000 in local grants to two public entities and one private childcare business.

According to a news release issued Thursday, the board awarded $200,000 to the city of Ontario, which will use the funds to develop a master facility plan, an important step toward obtaining additional funds to make improvements at the Ontario Municipal Airport. A $100,000 grant was awarded to Wiggles and Giggles to help expand options and access to childcare beyond regular business hours.

The Malheur County Planning Department is receiving $50,000 to support ongoing work to create more rural residential building opportunities within the Border Board Economic Region, which runs along the Idaho/Oregon border from Annex to Adrian and includes Ontario, Nyssa, Vale, Willowcreek and Brogan.

These newest awards bring the board’s total grants for economic development, to date, to more than $650,000.

Also, the Border Board recently finalized an agreement with the Oregon Community Foundation to be the third-party administrator for the board’s grant and loan programs to make sure they operate efficiently.

“We also look forward to launching the board’s housing incentive programs soon and encourage everyone living in or considering living in the Border Region to explore our innovative programs,” said Border Board Executive Director Shawna Peterson.

