Boots & Blues boots back up on June 3

Hundreds of residents descended on the Creekside Ranch event center in Fruitland for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley “Boots & Blues” fundraiser, as pictured in June 2021. The event returns to Four Rivers Cultural Center this year, now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
ONTARIO — Your boots are made for walking, and if you’re planning to attend Boots & Blues 2022 that’s just what they’ll do. They’ll be walking back into the Four Rivers Cultural Center, where the benefit will return for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As of right now, we plan to have 200 to 250 people attend. Tables and half-tables are still available for purchase, and we will be selling individual tickets up through [today, Friday],” wrote Dana Castellani, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley, in an email to the Argus on Tuesday.
Matsy’s in Ontario will provide catering for the event, with the Gary Tackett band from Boise providing entertainment. Tyson Baker and Baker Auctions will help coordinate the event, including check-in and check-out, as well as conducting live and silent auctions.
“We also have a paddle raise portion to raise additional funds for the Club,” Castellani added. “We also have our staff member and Oregon Youth of the Year winner, Omar Vera, giving his speech on how the Club has impacted him.”
Castellani said the event’s goal is to raise $100,000 — roughly half of the operating cost of each of the Ontario and Payette clubhouses for the summer.
Both clubhouses will open on June 13 for a 10-week summer program, running each day from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The summer program will include meals and snacks, field trips and various activities.
“The cost for one youth to attend for the entire summer (no extra fees for anything) is only $50,” Castellani noted.
She said the fundraiser was originally known as “Celebrate the Arts” in its early years, before being reimagined as “Boots & Blues” in 2014. The event took place at the Cultural Center’s Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden for several years prior to being put on hold in 2020.
In 2021, the fundraiser was held in Fruitland to accommodate restrictions resulting from the pandemic.
A social hour kicks things off at 5:30 p.m., with the main event starting at 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $50.
The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
