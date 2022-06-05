Book time for library events; Up this month Camp Ocean, Literacy Night on the radar

ONTARIO — Is your child obsessed with creatures living under the sea? Are they a bookworm? Or are you seeking activities you and your family can do together?
If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Ontario Community Library staff has a bevy of events on their calendar, and invites you to add them to yours as well.
Following are examples of events coming up in the month of June.
• The library will host its Summer Reading Beginning Party on Wednesday at 3 p.m., at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
• The community is invited to meet Mr. Sharky, billed as “your snaggle-toothed camp counselor,” for an afternoon tour of fish facts and activities such as puffing like a puffer fish and fencing with a swordfish at “Camp Ocean.” This theatrical production by Traveling Lantern sails into the library on Thursday at 3 p.m.
• If passing literacy down to your next of kin is your top priority, the library invites you to Family Literacy Night at Four Rivers Cultural Center on June 15 at 6 p.m.
• Storytime at the library is back in-person at the library, every Thursday at 11 a.m. Craft kits are also available for pick up to take home.
• The Ontario Library District Board will hold its regular meeting at in the library’s meeting room on Thursday at 5 p.m. To participate on Zoom, visit ontariolibrarydistrict.org.
The library is at 388 S.W. Second Ave., and is open six days a week. For more information, phone (541) 889-6371 or visit ontariocommunitylibrary.org.
