BOISE — Boise State Athletics and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, announced Tuesday the launch of an e-commerce and mobile partnership, including Boise State's new official online team store at Shop.BroncoSports.com.
"Partnering with Fanatics provides us the opportunity to leverage best-in-class e-commerce and merchandising to increase our brand exposure and enhance revenue through licensed apparel," said director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey. "I am confident Bronco Nation will be pleased with access to all of Fanatics' options and products to express their pride in the Blue and Orange and support our student-athletes."
Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can buy licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia and other digital assets.
Fanatics is building a leading global digital sports platform. The company ignites the passions of global sports fans and maximizes the presence and reach for hundreds of sports partners globally by offering products and services across Fanatics Commerce and Fanatics Collectible.
Boise State Athletics will maintain its longstanding partnership with the Bronco Shop as the official brick-and-mortar retail store.
The Broncos also announced the fan color schemes for all 2023 football home games as outlined below.
Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. UCF - Blue Out
Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. North Dakota - Throwback White Out
Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. San Jose State - Blue Out
Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Wyoming - Orange Out
Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. New Mexico - Dark Mode (Black)
Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Air Force - Blue Out
About Fanatics, Inc.
As a global leader in licensed sports merchandise, Fanatics is building the leading global digital sports platform and changing the way fans purchase their favorite team apparel, jerseys, headwear and hardgoods through an innovative, tech-infused approach to making and quickly distributing fan gear in today's 24/7 mobile-first economy. Operating multi-channel commerce for the world's biggest sports brands, Fanatics offers the largest collection of timeless and timely merchandise whether shopping online, on your phone, in flagship stores, in stadiums or on-site at the world's biggest sporting events.
