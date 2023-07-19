BOISE — Boise State Athletics and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, announced Tuesday the launch of an e-commerce and mobile partnership, including Boise State's new official online team store at Shop.BroncoSports.com.

"Partnering with Fanatics provides us the opportunity to leverage best-in-class e-commerce and merchandising to increase our brand exposure and enhance revenue through licensed apparel," said director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey. "I am confident Bronco Nation will be pleased with access to all of Fanatics' options and products to express their pride in the Blue and Orange and support our student-athletes."



