LINN COUNTY — A 43-year-old Boise man died on Saturday when the vehicle he was driving left the southbound lanes of Interstate 5.

According to a news release from Oregon State Police, preliminary investigation shows Robert Williamson was in the right land when the 2001 black SAAB he was driving “left the road and went down an embankment.”

Williamson died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 5:40 p.m. State police were assisted by Albany Fire and Rescue and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Tags

Load comments