BOISE — Idaho State Troopers have charged a Boise man with vandalizing the replica of the Liberty Bell that sits on the Statehouse steps. The man is accused of scratching an expletive into the heavy metal bell over the weekend.
The man cited was Tim Jay Jones, 64, of Boise. He is charged with Malicious Injury to Property.
The damage to the bell was reported last Saturday evening, June 20. As a result of evidence gathered during the investigation, a trooper issued the misdemeanor citation to Jones after locating him at his Boise home Friday afternoon. The summons issued to the suspect means he is required to appear in court on the charge at a later date.
Troopers expressed gratitude to members of the public who came forward with information about the crime. Investigating troopers say citizens tips were very helpful in not only furthering the investigation, but also in immediately reporting the crime that allowed state workers to quickly repair the damage done.
