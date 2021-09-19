ADRIAN — An 80-year-old Meridian woman, who suffered from Dementia and was reported missing from her area was found dead in the Adrian area on Sept. 7, after an accident on a canal.
According to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, his office received a call at about 1:38 a.m. about a vehicle high-centered by the main canal on Schweizer Road. He said a farmer who was out working at the time saw headlights by the canal that were there for quite some time and not moving.
When he found the car, the headlights were on and it was still running with the driver’s door open, according to Wolfe. Based on evidence at the scened, he said it appeared as though she was trying to turn her vehicle around and backed up too far. This caused her back wheels to go over the bank of the canal where the vehicle became high-centered.
“It appears she then got out of her vehicle, lost her footing where it was very steep and slid into the canal,” Wolfe said.
There were no footprints leading away from the car on the canal bank, and they were pretty sure she had gone into the canal.
Sheriff deputies were assisted by Malheur County Search and Rescue crews, Ontario Fire Department with its drone and pilot, Nyssa Fire Department, Adrian Quick Response Unit and Oregon State Police.
The body of the woman, Janis Rambo, was discovered about 12 hours later by Owyhee Irrigation personnel, who contacted the sheriff’s office.
“We then retrieved her body from the water,” Wolfe said, adding that she was deceased at that time.
Rambo’s body had traveled about 17 miles from the place she went into the water, Wolfe said, adding that the canal was flowing at about 600 cubic feet per second, at a rate of about 2 miles per hour.
