Monday saw multiple changes in the Ontario School District Board of Directors, including a new face occupying one of the five seats.
On Monday night, Craig Geddes was sworn into his position on the board, having been voted into the position on Sept. 14, following interviews with four candidates.
Geddes, an Ontario native and the Malheur County Environmental Health Director, replaces Blackaby, who submitted his resignation on July 20. He will hold this position until the end of the school year, as the board seat he occupies will be up for election next year.
In the business items of Monday’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to request requests for qualifications for legal counsel that can represent the board and attend its meetings. During its Jan. 27 meeting, the board voted to have legal representation at all meetings for a six month period, with the plan to reevaluate whether or not to continue the practice after six months.
For the past six months, Brian DiFonzo has been the board’s legal counsel at all meetings. The board paid DiFonzo $250 for every meeting he attended. According to district Director of Finance Mary Jo Evers the district had spent $3,250 through July to have DiFonzo attend meetings. Evers said she doesn’t yet have any billings beyond July.
Blanca Rodriguez suggested the board have legal counsel during the January meeting, along with former board Chairman Mike Blackaby.
“I feel more comfortable with them,” Rodriguez said on Monday. “Because our meetings are intimidating. And I don’t have an attorney, but others do. So I’m being selfish, I guess.”
Evans said he doesn’t feel the legal counsel is a necessary thing to have at all meetings.
The legal counsel for the board started in February, the month after Evans filed a tort claim alleging that he has been “subject to label, defamation, bullying, harassment and retaliation by fourteen unnamed administrators via the ‘8C School District Administration Request.’”
The unsigned document (which alleged to be written by 14 of 18 Ontario School District administrators) was circulated in Ontario in the summer of 2019, and asked for the resignations of Evans and Draper.
In his claim, Evans named Blackaby, as well as Albisu.
On Monday, Evans added that if the board is to have counsel return, then he would like to have a new person in the position. Evans said he was questioning DiFonzo’s ability to represent the board “based on things I witnessed and saw during the last meeting.”
On Sept. 14, the board interviewed candidates for the vacant board seat. Before the meeting could start, Draper said that DiFonzo’s services are not needed at the meeting because the six month term was over. Evans alleged that he saw a text message exchange between DiFonzo and Albisu, which “made me uncomfortable and question who is representing who.”
Albisu denied that she was exchanging texts with DiFonzo during the meeting. DiFonzo was not present for Monday’s meeting.
Rodriguez and Corn pointed out that members of the board are on their phones during meetings, and it is impossible to know who is texting.
“Different board members are texting at all times,” Rodriguez said.
“We’ve had texting occur in this meeting tonight,” Corn added.
Draper also pointed out that he was concerned over a potential conflict of interest with DiFonzo, who is married to District Initiatives and Special Program Coordinator Shelby DiFonzo.
While new to the board, Geddes added that he was concerned over the lack of trust between the two entities.
“Based on comments tonight, there’s trust issues between the board and its attorney,” Geddes said.
