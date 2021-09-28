Mark Redmond, who is superintendent of the Malheur Education Service District, was appointed as the interim-superintendent for Adrian School District on Sept. 8. Redmond is helping the district find another person to act in an interim role through July of 2022, at which time the board will vote to keep that person on permanently or find someone else to lead the district.
ADRIAN — Members of the Adrian School Board met during a special meeting on Monday night to vote to start an official search for an interim superintendent for the Adrian School District.
Malheur ESD Superintendent Mark Redmond is currently serving in that capacity until someone can be found.
The board voted to approve a three-week period for interested individuals to submit an application, and to set up a screening committee at the board’s next meeting in October that would consists of two board members, one administrator, one classified employee, two certified employees and two community members.
The application deadline is Oct. 19. The screening committee will then review the applications after which they will send their recommendations to the board. The board will then make a decision and vote on the new interim-superintendent on Nov. 10.
The interim leader after being hired would serve until June 30, 2022. At that time, if satisfied with the current interim superintendent, the board can vote to either make that person permanent, or start an official search for a permanent replacement starting in January of 2022.
After the meeting, Redmond told the newspaper that the district will be recruiting in the local area, working with the Oregon School Boards Association, and also looking across state lines in Idaho for the next interim superintendent.
Redmond said that that the board needs to have the role filled before the end of the year, as someone will be needed to work with the board during the spring budget season, as it is a difficult time of year with that added task.
Redmond was selected by the district to replace Kevin Purnell, who the board dismissed in August with a settlement agreement.
