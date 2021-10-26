ONTARIO — Due to overwhelming support of the idea from parents, schools within the Ontario School District will be moving to a four-day school week starting Nov. 19.

During its regular meeting on Monday, the Ontario School District Board of Directors voted unanimously to make the change, which will continue until the second trimester.

Earlier this month, a survey was sent out to more than 400 parents. According to an email from Taryn Smith, public information officer, 79.9% of respondents supported the four-day in-person school week with an asynchronous day on Fridays. This means students who need to will be able to come into the school on Fridays to study.

There will be no change to sports schedules, as discussed in the board meeting. With the change, the late start on Wednesdays will be suspended.

In other action, the board voted to move the next board meeting up to Nov. 15 and cancel the December board meeting, due to the holidays.

