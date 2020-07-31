Ontario School District Office

This undated photo shows the exterior of the Ontario School District office in downtown Ontario.

ONTARIO — As of Friday afternoon, Ontario School District is accepting letters of interest for the vacancy on its Board of Directors.

The position is to replace Mike Blackaby, who submitted his letter of resignation to his fellow board members on July 20 following an executive session meeting. Blackaby, who was the chairman of the board at the time, served as a member of the board for eight years.

To apply, candidates must submit a letter of interest and a resume to Ontario School District Board Secretary Jolene Masterson at jmasterson@ontario.k12.or.us. Documents can also be sent physically to the District Office at 195 SW 3rd Avenue in Ontario.

All information for applying can be found HERE.

The deadline for applicants is Aug. 25. The School Board is hoping to make the decision for the new member at its September meeting.

