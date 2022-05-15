Board updated on accreditation, how exercise science is a likely new program, and recruitment plan

ONTARIO — Mid-way through its seven-year accreditation cycle, officials at Treasure Valley Community College are actively working on resolving recommendations remaining to check off. Those stemmed from a peer review process by an accrediting body in October of 2021. The overall goal: to ensure higher education institutions are continuously improving.
The TVCC Board of Education received a presentation on this during its meeting on April 19. The board’s next meeting is Tuesday. It begins earlier than usual, at 5 p.m., as it includes a budget committee meeting at the top of the session.
In February, the college received a letter from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities stating that TVCC still needed to complete work on its program review and that the timeline to do so had been pushed out to the spring of 2023.
Ahead of the meeting, College President Dana Young explained that the hope is to find out by the next review in spring of 2023, that TVCC can have a clean slate rolling into its next seven-year accreditation cycle in 2025.
Eddie Alves, vice president of academic affairs, is cautious. He said he is not certain all the work will be done by then; however, noted that he is confident that with the amount of work being done in that area, it will bring them upward in compliance.
“We anticipate we will be able to demonstrate we are right on track and may get half-way there,” he said.
A key area being improved by TVCC officials is a program review, which looks at requirements for the roughly 24 programs offered by the college. For this, an advisory committee looks at all the degrees and certificates, reviewing them to ensure they are relevant and complete with industry standards.
Aside from overcoming the gap in knowledge from delays due to COVID and one-third of the full-time staff being new, the program review is extensive, according to Alves. He said there remained a lot of programs to review in the next year.
To this, Young noted that the hope was that they would be brought up to at least substantial in compliance, getting a bit more time, if needed, to complete the program review.
Market research
During the last meeting, the Board of Education also got to look at data on market research as presented by Alves and Zach Widner, adviser. In the research, Widner explained that they looked at a handful of programs, including such programs as occupational and physical therapies. A drawback to those was low income, with officials posing the question of why a student would attend TVCC to only make $30,000 a year.
Among eight programs they looked into, exercise science surfaced to the top as something they could possibly start by the coming fall, according to David Kohler, director of institutional effectiveness and planning. The college would not need new infrastructure and the program does have transferability.
Getting that program going has been an ongoing conversation at the college, due to the fact that it has a lot of athletes enrolled.
Taken into consideration were such factors as existing facilities — including infrastructure and space; instructors; credit transferability and the cost expected to start. Additionally, they looked at the programs through the lens of viability in the labor market and how that compares in our region to stay competitive in the market.
In an eight-county region surrounding TVCC, the ratio of exercise science jobs is high, with currently many openings in that field.
A goal in considering new programs is providing output in the region as an economic driver, said Kohler.
Widner explained that exercise science was like a catchall program in that it could lead to sports medicine, athletic training and even teaching a fitness class. The program carries a lot of different certificates and educational training in which a student could potentially start making money while they are still in school, he said.
Another big need noted was dental assistants. While wage remains a problem in attracting new people to the field, board member Ken Hart noted that the data showed 191 were needed in that field, noting it was a big number.
While it was noted that they were well aware of that need, exercise science was still said to be the most viable next program to start. However, Alves noted that they still had to finish looking at it all the way through and getting a visual of the infrastructure.
Kohler noted a benefit of getting the leg work and prioritizations done was that they could then go out for matching grants.
Strategic enrollment
Travis McFetridge presented information on the 2022-26 strategic enrollment plan. He said it was one of the initiatives the college was trying to put in place and that while it is one plan it has a lot of components.
“Everything we do at this college supports enrollment and retention,” he said, noting they track metrics to understand retention and completion.
In the 2019-21 plan, adjustments were made mid-way.
“Just like in agriculture, if the water is not there, you make adjustments to support continuity of service,” McFetridge said.
Officials recognized the need to increase enrollment and to expand into new markets to do that. He presented a GIS map that depicted where in the region they needed to focus recruitment efforts.
Integrated marketing strategies are being used to reach out to new potential students, McFetridge said. This includes target recruitment of BIPOC and high school students, and multi-channel marketing, he said.
McFetridge noted that the social media coordinator position had also created some good exposure for TVCC and talked about how they also are using email campaigns to further track metrics and interest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.