ONTARIO — During its regular meeting on Tuesday, TVCC Board of Education will appoint members to its 2023-24 Budget Committee, as well as provide notice on the college’s retrenchment process.
The fiscal year for Treasure Valley Community College runs July 1 to June 30.
According to information in the agenda packet, the first meeting of the budget committee is in May and the approved budget will be sent to the Board of Education for its review and adoption prior to June 30.
The committee will consist of members of the Board of Education as well as an equal number of citizens at large.
Seven qualified district electors have applied to be on the committee. These include Mike Blackaby, Jan Dinsmore, Darlene McConnel, Mike McLaughlin, Jed Myers, Torie Ramirez and Prudi Sherman.
Retrenchment
Every year, the college has to go through the retrenchment notification process. It’s nothing new, but it is a step that requires the college to send notifications to some faculty members about the retrenchment process.
TVCC has a deadline every February to notify the Treasure Valley Education Association, which is the union group for the faculty at TVCC, along with individual faculty members. This is per the collective bargaining agreement between the college and faculty, which gives the college the right to consider the retrenchment process every year.
The annual budget awarded from the state to community colleges, such as TVCC, varies each year. If the college’s budget remains at or above what is sustainable, retrenchment may not even be necessary.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.