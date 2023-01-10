Board taps Maria Arámbula-Romero as Woman of the Year

2022 Woman of the Year Maria Arámbula-Romero pauses for a photo outside the Oregon Law Center, where she has worked for the past 43 years. It is that work, along with much volunteerism that led to her being selected for this year's Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizens. Honorees will be celebrated Friday night at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

ONTARIO — A lot of people don’t know that it was a personal experience that lead Woman of the Year Maria Arámbula-Romero into working at the Oregon Law Center and further prompted her to find many ways to help improve her community.

During an interview on Monday, she said her first relationship was an abusive one and that it ultimately led her to working for Idaho Legal Services in 1979. The following year, she applied for an opening at Oregon Law Center in Ontario and has remained there for 43 years.



