Board taps Maria Arámbula-Romero as Woman of the Year

ONTARIO — A lot of people don’t know that it was a personal experience that lead Woman of the Year Maria Arámbula-Romero into working at the Oregon Law Center and further prompted her to find many ways to help improve her community.
During an interview on Monday, she said her first relationship was an abusive one and that it ultimately led her to working for Idaho Legal Services in 1979. The following year, she applied for an opening at Oregon Law Center in Ontario and has remained there for 43 years.
The law center advocates for low-income communities in Baker, Grant and Malheur counties.
“I felt like there was a lot that needed to be done way back then,” Arámbula-Romero said. “I was able to assist with Judge Sullivan [and others] in starting Project DOVE.”
Project DOVE was founded in 1981 by former Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Sullivan, Jim Jones and other concerned citizens, according to its website.
Arámbula-Romero served on that board and numerous others throughout the years.
She also was the founder of Euvalcree’s Treasure Valley Resource Center. Euvalcree is a nonprofit organization which “mobilizes and engages underserved and underrepresented populations to improve the lives” of people in rural Oregon, Washington and Idaho, according to its website.
The organization’s name is Latin and means “Good Strong Beliefs,” according to Arámbula-Romero, who worked on finding a unique name with two others in the organization.
This included Gustavo Morales, who is now the executive director.
He said she served on its first board of directors and was appointed by the board to serve as its first president.
For health reasons, Arámbula-Romero eventually had to step down.
“She has been a great mentor, supporter and is an amazing person. She is someone who would take the food off her plate to give to someone who doesn't have any. Any recognition and acknowledgements she receives will only scratch the surface of all she does to be present and support community,” Morales said. “I am glad to hear of her recognition of the decades of work and commitment she has given to the community.”
Arámbula-Romero also serves on the Blessed Sacrament Parish Council, and has served on the Four Rivers Cultural Center Board and numerous advisory committees. The latter have included the city of Ontario’s Diversity Advisory Committee, the Welcome Center, Four Rivers Community School, and Saint Alphonsus Community/Patient Advisory Committee.
She also helps with the citizen celebration during the chamber’s Global Village each year, which is done in concert with the Welcome Center. At the center, Arámbula-Romero has helped with interviewing people going through citizenship classes to see if there were any issues with their applications. In addition to screening applicants, she also explains the process and helps them find answers to any questions they have.
She said when current Chamber CEO/President John Breidenbach started there, that she and Renee Cummings, director of the Welcome Center, approached him to see if they could recognize the people who completed the citizenship class.
Arámbula-Romero said it is rewarding to see those people who work so hard to get citizenship, while trying to raise families, work and live in a the community at the same time.
“And when they accomplish it, that’s awesome,” she said.
She mentioned a lady who did not have five years with permanent residency, so she had to learn English. The lady “studied and studied and studied” before going to Portland to take the citizenship test.
“When she got back she was looking for me and had the biggest smile on her face … that’s my reward,” Arámbula-Romero said.
She had planned to retire in December of 2022 from her current role at Oregon Law Center, but had a change of heart.
“I thought, ‘You know, I can still give a little bit more time,’” Arámbula-Romero said, noting that she is now thinking she may retire sometime at the end of this year.
She said the most rewarding part of working there is the community, community partners and staff, “we can come up with solutions together.”
While she has taken a step back from serving on so many boards due to personal reasons, Arámbula-Romero still serves on one for Community in Action. The nonprofit is part of a community services network serving low-income families throughout the United States, with the local hub serving Malheur and Harney counties since 2009.
Arámbula-Romero says volunteerism has been rewarding for her in many ways.
“I know that I’m part of the community and I’m advocating for our community members,” she said.
This includes those who don’t know how or are afraid to speak up, Arámbula-Romero said.
“So I can advocate for them, help them. We’ll talk about their issues and I’ll help them and be there with them when they need and can’t advocate for themselves. A lot of our community members can’t and just need that little help to move forward and get over barriers.”
She encouraged other people to get involved and to speak up about work that is being done by nonprofits, saying, they shouldn’t hold back.
“They may know something that others members don’t know about how we can help our community better.”
During the phone interview, her 9-year old grandson hearing the conversation reminded his grandma to tell the newspaper about her motto.
“Team work makes the dream work,” she said, a saying which many members of her family have also picked up.
Arámbula-Romero was born in Weiser and raised in Ontario, having graduated high school here. A couple of times she moved away, once to Salem and once to Phoenix, Arizona, but ended up coming back, saying she preferred rural life to big cities and noting that her parents lived here, too.
Arámbula-Romero has a large family, including her husband, Estevan Arámbula, three children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The couple have been married 27 years, and enjoy traveling throughout the United States and to Mexico to visit family.
Her husband is a beekeeper, having to move bees for crop harvests throughout the year, traveling to California and North Dakota to do so. At those times, she spends more time with her family that live in the area, including her mother, who she takes care of.
Arámbula-Romero’s father passed in 2015. When she told her mom about being selected as Woman of the Year, she said her mother said, “Can you imagine how proud your dad is right now?”
Arámbula-Romero said her parents, Hector and Dorothea Romero, were always there for her and taught her to respect others as she would want to be respected.
She said she was speechless when Breidenbach told her she was chosen, and just kept saying “Thank you. Thank you.”
Arámbula-Romero expressed her gratitude to many people, including the chamber staff and board and congratulated others who were chosen for the 2022 Distinguished Citizens.
Community members will have a chance to celebrate them Friday during a banquet at Four Rivers Cultural Center hosted by Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.
