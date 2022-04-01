ONTARIO — On March 28, the Ontario School Board of Directors met for its monthly meeting to discuss a wide variety of topics, including the second reading for a number of policies, recognition of classified staff and contracts for Superintendent Nicole Albisu.
During the meeting, board members briefly discussed the 2021-22 superintendent contract, along with the 2022-25 superintendent contract. The district’s lawyer and contract negotiator Wyatt Baum stated that he had provided the board with the 2021-22 and 2022-25 contracts for review, prior to voting on the matter.
Baum added that the existing superintendent contract required that the salary would be negotiated on an annual basis. Negotiations took place for the salary of the 2021-22 contract, and for the 2022-25 contract after the board voted to renew the superintendent’s contract in a close 3-2 vote in the February board meeting.
As a result, Baum advised the board to review the addendum for the 2021-22 contract, in order to take action on the matter while stating that the board should table the discussion regarding the 2022-25 contract until the April board meeting.
Chairman Tom Greco clarified that for 2021-22, there would be a 5% increase in salary from the prior year to $145,300, along with a $2,500 travel allowance, $4,500 to her tax-sheltered annuity, and $1,200 technology stipend — bringing the total compensation to $153,500, which was confirmed by Baum.
Board members Eric Evans, Matt Stringer and Vice-Chairwoman Blanca Rodriguez had not had the opportunity to review the 2021-22 contract prior to the start of the meeting. Baum explained that this was because he had emailed the contract late in the afternoon, resulting in a limited amount of time to review the contract.
Baum then advised the board to table both contracts to the April meeting, rather than making a decision before having an opportunity to review the details.
Evans motioned to do that, which was seconded by board member Craig Geddes; the board unanimously agreed.
