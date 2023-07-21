New superintendent went from Nyssa to Germany and back again

Darren Johnson addresses the crowd during Hero Day in the street near the Nyssa Public Library in 2019.

 Larry Meyer | The Argus Observer

NYSSA — Although the 2023-24 school year is nearing, the Nyssa School Board is looking for a new superintendent, as the current leader and the school agreed to separate during a special board meeting held Monday. The district’s cost to sever the relationship will be $137,486 and Darren Johnson will keep his health insurance for a year, unless he gets new coverage before then.

Johnson was first hired for the position in July of 2019, and it’s worth noting that the Nyssa School Board of Directors just renewed his contract on April 10 for two more years.



