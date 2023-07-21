NYSSA — Although the 2023-24 school year is nearing, the Nyssa School Board is looking for a new superintendent, as the current leader and the school agreed to separate during a special board meeting held Monday. The district’s cost to sever the relationship will be $137,486 and Darren Johnson will keep his health insurance for a year, unless he gets new coverage before then.
Johnson was first hired for the position in July of 2019, and it’s worth noting that the Nyssa School Board of Directors just renewed his contract on April 10 for two more years.
Ahead of addressing this item, the board took the opportunity to swear in new member Donnie Ballou, who also is the Nyssa Police Chief. His term expiring June 30, 2027. Having been sworn in at the top of the meeting, Ballou was able to vote on the separation agreement.
The Argus Observer obtained a copy of that agreement through a public records request, which detailed the terms of Johnson’s departure.
During the board meeting, it was discussed that the board unanimously voted to negotiate a separation agreement with Johnson at their last meeting on June 12. On Monday, the board discussed “it is in their mutual interest to terminate their employment relationship.”
There were no explanations in the meeting as to why the separation was needed, and an employee declined comment regarding the details.
Johnson was first employed starting July 1 of 2019 as superintendent, with his most recent contract set to expire June 30, 2025. The separation agreement and release in full of all claims was finalized July 18.
“I respect the board and their decision-making authority,” Johnson said during the meeting.
Per his request for tax purposes, the board agreed to give Johnson two separate payments for his severance with half being paid now and the other half in January of 2024.
Along with that, “the District shall also pay for Johnson’s health insurance premiums to maintain health insurance coverage” through June of 2024.
“To all the community it’s been an honor serving as superintendent… I love this community,” Johnson said at the meeting. “I will always be a fan of the Nyssa School District.”
