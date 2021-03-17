Board still not done with evaluation of Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu

ONTARIO
After a stinging rebuttal from Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu on Monday, board members raised their consensus scores altogether by raising partial scores on some standards to the next whole number, raising some whole scores, and also opting to strike some comments and feedback. In order to do that, the Ontario School Board of Directors reviewed each standard after the superintendent’s presentation. However, more time will still be needed for the process, which includes having a lawyer there to sit with the board every step of the way. During the next meeting the board will go over its consensus report and final letter with Albisu
Board Chairwoman Renae Corn suggested that before any changes were made on the compilation of the evaluation during the March 15 meeting, which was put together by Lawyer Christine Mosier-Crysler, of Vale, the board hear Albisu’s comments regarding the March 8 meeting.
Albisu’s rebuttal
Albisu was allowed to read her eight-page rebuttal aloud to the board, which brought up several instances of possible retaliation and personal bias unrelated to her job performance, and ultimately asked them to review her artifacts “and reconsider your scores based on the evidence rather than personal biases and emotional judgements.”
Albisu told the board that she had “a tremendous amount of anxiety” going into the evaluation, with concern over whether “some members would conduct a fair and honest evaluation of me in light of my speaking out and filing a complaint.”
During her counterpoints, Albisu pointed out that board members Craig Geddes, Eric Evans and Derrick Draper said she did not respond well to criticism.
However, she went on to say, “I have not been given any formal feedback or constructive criticism by this Board in over two years.” Rather, she said, she has been “publicly ridiculed, shouted at, called a liar, directed not to speak and reminded of who I work for.”
She also noted that in the Board Member Eric Evans criticism over not being ready to go back to school at the same time as other rural schools in the county, he failed to note how much more complex it would be for Ontario with 2,500 students, 500 staff members, seven different schools and campuses and countless other details, such as following state guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Albisu said she was unclear how Draper, Evans and Geddes had drawn the conclusion that she “encouraged insubordination by administrators and teachers,” asking where the evidence was and why a formal complaint hadn’t been filed if there was evidence.
She pointed out several other inaccuracies with some of the allegations made by Draper, Evans and Geddes during her evaluation, including teacher turnover rate, which was proven to be comparable with the national average, and an injury at a football game, which was both outside of the evaluation period and “a completely inaccurate portrayal of what took place.”
“Criticizing our care for athletes to the public in that setting serves no other purpose but to continue painting me, our administration, and our district with undeserved negativity.”
She also took Evans’ to task over his reasoning for scoring her low on professional standards, saying “I just never gave a four,” but provided no context with how she could improve.
“There is no difference between this logic and the logic we sometimes have to correct in the teaching world that a student can never earn an A, which an inappropriate tactic used to show the standards are so high they can never be met,” Albisu said. “You cannot hold me to hidden, unachievable standards.”
She said Draper’s “offensive” public criticism over administrators choosing to read a book, “Leading While Female,” which supports equity in male and female educators, “is the very definition of discrimination.” Additionally, she said it called attention to her complaint during the evaluation which was “inappropriate, egregious and retaliatory.”
In addition to her counterpoints, Albisu pointed out several accomplishments throughout the last year that “the board failed to recognize.”
Reconsidering initial scores
Corn asked whether the board wanted to review the artifacts presented by Albisu to change the scoring.
“We’ve reviewed and reviewed it,” Draper said, later adding that his concern was that if they tried to “mutate this into something it’s not, we’re going to defeat the purpose of what we’re trying to do.
Corn reminded him the purpose was “for the professional development of the superintendent.”
Evans suggested, especially after talking to Mosier-Crysler and board member Blanca Rodriguez raising the partial scores.
“I would entertain the whole idea to bring all the partials up to a full credit, because they are basically the same thing and to get rid of half or partial [scores].
“Yes but that won’t help some standards, like number two,” she said.
And it was that standard, regarding policy and governance, the board once again was split on.
Rodriguez said that the statements included in the consensus report under that standard “are negative and don’t pertain to the performance indicators.
“Number two does talk about the relationship and I have witnessed two incidents when the superintendent defended herself,” she said. However, “I haven’t witnessed any fights or her aggression toward board members. That’s all I can say.”
This was followed by no comment from Evans, then Draper, who sat in silence looking down for nearly a full minute before crossing his arms. At this point Corn asked Chris whether they should be doing something else.
A suggestion was made by Evans to have two columns in each standard, one focusing on strengths, on on weaknesses and to include feedback on those, cutting out redundancies.
During discussions of standard 3, there was more inconsistency between board members regarding meetings being moved, with Draper saying there wasn’t enough notice and that sometimes it was only one day, and Rodriguez saying they were aware for a full month, and that moving the meetings actually increased attendance.
It is noteworthy that the Argus also covered those meetings moving weeks in advance of them happening.
Several times during their discussion of standards, Rodriguez asked for further explanation, such as regarding constructive criticism.
“Explain to me when. I want to learn, when did she not respond to criticism or feedback,” asked Rodriguez.
“I don’t have an answer to that right now,” said Evans, but insisted on the paragraph staying in the letter that will be given to Albisu during the next meeting when the board reviews its final consensus scores with her.
Rodriguez again pressed the board over the constructive criticism.
“I want to know if someone here knows of a community member that has given constructive criticism and that she struggled with that,” she said.
Corn said she could not answer in the affirmative, herself.
The annual evaluation of Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu began on March 8, as board members took nearly three hours to discuss their individual rankings on various aspects of the superintendent’s performance.
They met again Monday to agree on a final consensus score report and as many changes were needed, the board will have to find another time before the regular meeting in April to wrap up the evaluation process.
The deadline for the board to evaluate the superintendent was Feb. 28, and was not met for several reasons, including hiring an attorney for the process while the district does not currently have an attorney of record and the board “arguing amongst ourselves,” over the evaluation document according to Corn. During the initial evaluation Albisu noted that she felt it was colored with “personal bias” due to a discrimination complaint recently filed against members of the board.
