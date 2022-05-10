ONTARIO — On Monday, the Ontario School Board of Directors held a special board meeting to interview four candidates for the vacant position on the board. The goal was to appoint a new member, however the four-person board split on who to pick and will now take the matter up at a future session.
Chairman Craig Geddes, Vice-chairwoman Blanca Rodriguez, and board member Eric Evans attended the meeting in-person, while board member Matt Stringer attended via Zoom.
The candidates include Abby Apodaca, Christine Hood, Jaime Taylor-Blumer, and Eddie Melendrez. Each candidate went through a 20-minute interview. Board members asked a variety of questions, which they were not presented with prior to the special meeting.
During the interviews, Taylor-Blumer highlighted her involvement in education, and focused on how she could help improve student engagement if appointed to the position. Geddes and Evans also noted these qualities during the discussion process. Taylor-Blumer said sustaining the staff will play an important role in Oregon’s education system.
Melendrez focused on his experience working with the struggling youth and that it could be beneficial to assisting the development of the students.
He said he is inspired and determined. Melendrez also stated that his experience as a member of the Ontario City Council would be beneficial. Rodriguez and Stringer emphasized these components during the discussion portion of the meeting. Additionally they highlighted that Melendrez, if appointed, the board would be a more balanced representation of the school’s majority population, which is Hispanic/Latino.
Apodaca emphasized her passion for teachers, and stated that she has experience working with a board of directors through her occupation. She also stated that she has a minor in education, and continued to mention that she has always had an interest in becoming involved in the school district.
Hood focused on the students, stating that she wants the students to get the most out of their years in the Ontario School District.
She further stated that she wanted to bring passion back to the hallways, and wants to further translate that passion to the community.
Following the interview process, three of the four candidates continued to attend the special meeting, with the exception of Melendrez who left following his interview. Subsequently, the board members began the discussion to appoint a new board member to the vacant position.
Following discussion, Stringer nominated Melendrez for the position, followed by Eric Evans, who nominated Taylor-Blumer.
Stringer and Rodriguez voted for Melendrez; and Geddes and Evans voted for Taylor-Blumer. As a result, the nomination failed as the board members continued their discussion regarding the vacant position.
After the conclusion of further discussion, Evans motioned to declare an impasse and to discuss the matter in an upcoming meeting, seconded by Rodriguez.
The motion was carried unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.