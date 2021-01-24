ONTARIO
The Ontario School Board voted during a special meeting Friday to move ahead with expanding in-person classes to get students in the district back into the class room.
On the motion made by board member Eric Evans and seconded by Derrick Draper, students in K through 6th grade will start Feb. 10, middle school will also open to all students Feb.10 and the high school will open Feb. 17.
Students have been returning to school on a limited basis as long as it was deemed safe, Superintendent Nikki Albisu said.
The board met to evaluate the various proposals for reopening schools and discussed the various concerns of teachers and building administrators.
Issues still to be addressed that drew a lot of discussion were transportation, since there are different routes between schools and liability of schools and teachers if the number of positive cases in the county are higher than what is deemed safe for students to be in school.
According to the motion, beginning Feb. 10, teachers in grades K-through 6 will simultaneously teach in-person and comprehensive distance learning students, Monday through Thursday, with Friday set aside for teacher planning and preparation. In grades 7 and 8 there will also be simultaneously teaching for in-person and distance learning students.
For the high school the board chose the extended limited in-person instruction in which students will earn credit online for their six classes to to keep them toward meeting graduation requirements.
Students would be able to return to campus to get extra help on classes as needed.
While vaccines will be available, they will not be required of students or teachers, Albisu said.
“Any person who wants back in school will be allowed back in school,” she said.
Students riding a bus with no family member will sit in a seat by themselves, Albisu said.
“Families can sit together.”
Addressing concerns about students being able to move around, especially the younger ones in elementary school, Albisu said students will be given bathroom breaks and three recesses per day and they will be allowed to socialize, while maintaining the six-foot distancing.
“There will be a person at school to sure safety protocols are followed,” she said.
There was much discussion about the district or staff will face liability since the county is still in the severe range of positive COVID-19 cases.
“I don’t think it is an issue,” director Derrick Draper said. Other board members said they wanted to consult with the Oregon School Boards Association legal council about the issue and Eric Evans proposed the board adopt school opening plans by consensus until there was more resolution.
However, Draper said the board needed to make a decision to allow school staff to make plans, Evans agreed.
The vote was 4 to 1, with Blanca Rodriguez wanting to wait for information on the liability issue.
