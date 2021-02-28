ONTARIO
The first of three Border Board bill had a hearing in the Senate Thursday and the chairman of the Committee on Business and Labor held off on taking any further action until he had more information.
The committee heard SB 17 which is sponsored by Sen. Lynn Findley on behalf of the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board, which is working to find ways to improve the economy of northern Malheur County border area, next to Idaho.
SB 17 would allow people who hold occupational licenses from other states to work in Oregon while in the process of obtaining licensure in Oregon for employment in the Ester Oregon Border Region.
In explaining the need for the legislation, Shawna Peterson, executive director of Border Region, said one fo the tasks of the board is workforce development, making skilled workers more available.
One of the issues to that, she said, is that the greater Boise areas is a base for many skilled workers but avoid Oregon’s licensing process.
Recruitment of license workers from other states is also difficult.
As committee chairman Chuck Riley noted provisional licensure by any occupational licensing boards is permissive, not mandatory, and those boards could adopt rules as they saw fit and set terms for provisional licensure, maintaining quality standards.
Applicants must show thy are seeking full Oregon licenses which must be obtained into two years.
In opposition to the bill, John Flegel, with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said Oregon has reciprocal agreements with other states, that have same license standards for electricians as Oregon and Senate Bill 17 would undercut those reciprocal agreements and would hurt eastern Oregon electrical workers. Flegel also expressed concern the bill would create a “revolving door” for under skilled labor.
Riley said more review was needed to determine what impact the legislation might have on the existing labor force.
